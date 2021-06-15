75 years ago
Prairie City man completes basic training
Fort Sam Houston, Texas — Private Tom H. Lattymer, son of Mrs. W. H. Lattymer, Prairie City, Oregon, has completed eight weeks of basic training at Army Service Forces Training Center, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, according to an announcement by Brig. General John M. Willis, Commandant.
Private Lattymer received his basic training in Company F, of 3rd Training Battalion. The training center is a part of Brooke Army Medical Center which is the largest medical installation of its kind in the world.
50 years ago
Local girls win top honors
Three Grant County 4-H members, Nancy Kline, Marianne Farrell and Julie Reynolds, were at the Junior Livestock Show of the Oregon Wheat Growers League last week at The Dalles.
The trio were judged the best of the 40 4-H judging teams in the competition. In addition, Miss Kline was judged the fourth best individual judge and Miss Farrell placed third. Miss Kline was also the best beef exhibitor and Miss Farrell was judged the best swine exhibitor. Miss Reynolds showed a steer and a hog.
25 years ago
Early morning fire at Grant Western quelled
Firefighters from John Day, Canyon City and Mt. Vernon responded Monday morning to a fire in the dry kiln of Prairie Wood Products. Prairie City firefighters remained on standby.
According to Dale Stennett with the John Day Volunteer Fire Department, the alarm was phoned into the emergency 9-1-1 dispatch center at 6 a.m. by Jack Kite. Dispatch also received a second call from Pete Gassner.
John Straw, production manager, said the fire broke out about 5:30 a.m. during work hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stennett said they had no firm damage estimates, but said at least $1,000 in lumber was destroyed plus at least $1,000 in clean-up costs.
Thirty-seven interior sprinkler heads activated to help extinguish the fire, which helped avert more extensive damage.
The structure received minor damage including some melted aluminum and smoke damage. No other damages or injuries were reported.
