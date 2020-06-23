75 years ago
A macroscopic search reveals no clue to the fate of Ontario Flyers missing since May 27
A photographic reconnaissance crew aboard a Gowen-based B-24 Liberator bomber took 144 aerial pictures of the 20-mile canyon west of Yellow Pine, Idaho, before bad flying weather stopped them last week. They planned to take more pictures this week in an effort, so far fruitless, to discover the fate of the Cessna plane in which Frank BanPetten, owner and pilot, and Chase P Flegel, both of Ontario, presumably flew to their death May 27.
The men left Yellow Pine on the afternoon of that day to return to their homes in Ontario after taking VanPetten's young son to a ranch near the Idaho town. They were seen to have entered the canyon and no trace of plane or men has been found since, although the Civil Air Patrol, in which VanPetten had severed with the rank of major, aided by rescue units from Gowen Field and many private planes, conducted an exhaustive search. The VanPetten Lumber Company of Ontario offered a $1,500 reward for information leading to the scene of the accident.
The air corps pictures were scanned with powerful magnifying glasses for any signs of plane wreckage and so completely did they cover the territory that almost every ridge, plateau, and rock along the canyon was revealed.
Lieutenant Colonel Leverett Davis, commander of the Idaho wing of the C.A.P., advanced the theory that the plane, caught in the downdraft near the canyon's entrance, had either hit a cliff along the canyon wall and slid down under the trees where the shadows of the foliage would hide it from an aerial view or else had fallen into the river where the broken parts of the plane were washed downstream.
25 years ago
A wee bit o' this 'n that
How many of us are fortunate enough to see, and have, our birthplace permanently preserved? Here is a classic one about a son of Scottish immigrant parents, his birthplace is now part of a National Monument
Seventy years ago, twenty-five years after the turn of this century, when Grant County was yet in its pioneer day, a child was born to Alexander Thomas and Nellie Mackie Munroe. The boy — Rob Roy. That Cant Ranch home is today an interpretive center for the Sheep Rock Unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
Pictured recently is Rob Roy at the Cant Ranch in part of his Scottish regalia. This jolly fellow is familiar to many locals. He is very proud of his roots and is an example of his Scottish people, with a zeal for his ancestry.
Legion is the contributions of the intrepid Scots into the fabric our pioneer west is illustrated here by our bonny citizen.
Rob Roy has lived along the John Day River his entire life, barely three miles from where the was born. Since ranching, he is semi-retired and living amongst his memories and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.