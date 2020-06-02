75 years ago
Charles P. Flegal passenger in plane missing since Sunday
According to an AP dispatch in the Oregon Journal, dated at Cascade, Idaho, May 28, Charles P. Flegal, agent for the Eastern Oregon Land company, and Frank Van Patten both of Ontario were in an airplane reported missing since Sunday evening when it took off from the Cascade airport for Ontario. Flegal is a former resident of Prairie City and is well known throughout Grant County. His wife is a daughter of Mrs. Jennie Tucker, Prairie City. Following is the AP item:
Valley County Sheriff Merling Francis today reported that a four-passenger Cessna airplane carrying two persons has been missing since it left the Yellowpine Airport for Ontario, Oregon, Sunday at 5:00 p.m.
Francis said the plane was piloted by its owner, Frank Van Patten, with Charles P. Flegal as a passenger. Both men are from Ontario, where Flegal is in the real estate business, the sheriff said.
Francis said he and Penn Stohr, veteran Idaho pilot with the Johnson Flying service here, flew over the mountainous area this morning but saw no trace of the missing plane. Civil air patrol planes from Boise have joined in the search.
Forest Service men heard the plane 18 miles west of Yellowpine, a lumbering community, shortly after it left the field last evening, the sheriff said.
50 years ago
Born May 20 on the David Robinson ranch near Long Creek was this little fella, who can walk and run without hesitation and has been seen kicking up his heels. The Robinsons are still looking for a good home for the colt after weaning and report he seems healthy in all other respects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.