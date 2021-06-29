75 years ago
Prineville Nine coming to John Day for two games July 4-5
Baseball fans will have the opportunity of seeing the top-notch Prineville team from Crook County in action next week when Prineville and John Day will play a two-game series at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The games have been scheduled so as not to conflict with the 4th of July celebration events at the Joaquin Miller Resort. The first game will be on Thursday, July 4, at 10 a.m., and the second game on Friday afternoon July, 5, at 1 o’clock.
Prineville holds two victories over John Day in previous combats this season, but with the John Day nine being strengthened by Glen Vanderhoof, Shorty McKern and Henry Hill to its lineup, the locals expect different results in the forthcoming contests. Shining stars for Prineville include such well known players as Butter Shields, Joe Decker, Bob Rush, Lloyd Lewis.
Batteries for the first game will be Shields and Lewis for Prineville, and probably Haberly and Vanderhoof for John Day.
This is a baseball game that should really draw the fans.
50 years ago
Extortion attempt fails at Baker
An attempted “pigeon drop” failed to materialize at the U.S. National Bank shortly after noon yesterday. A “pigeon drop” is a particular kind of extortion.
According to observers at the scene, a person representing himself as bank official telephoned elderly persons in the area attempting to convince them to withdraw their money and allow it to be held for them supposedly for a short time.
At least one person so contacted became suspicious and notified the bank seeking verification of the proposed transaction. Officials in the bank and tellers immediately warned to be on the lookout for any large or in any way suspicious withdrawals.
Shortly afterward, a Baker resident did come in accompanied by another man. When he asked to make a withdrawal, a bank official asked him to step into an office to complete the transaction whereupon the other man ran out of the bank. Herbert Harms, an officer at the bank, pursued the man into the street and observed him driving away.
Harms himself would make no comment when contacted later, saying that he had an arrangement with the police whereby he would not give any information regarding the incident. Kenneth Schimming, manager, said permission to release any news must come through his superior in Portland.
Observers speculate that the person or persons involved in the extortion attempt may have been operating in La Grande and Ontario earlier this week.
State police are coordinating with local authorities in the search for a vehicle in which the suspect is reported to have driven away.
25 years ago
Grant County Senior Babe Ruth team ups record to 10-1
The Grant County Senior Babe Ruth team swept La Grande in a doubleheader June 20 by scores of 6-3 in the first game and 9-4 in the second game. Corey Watson made his way to second on an overthrown ball to first base which scored Andy Cannon to give the Grant County team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning of game one. Leaders for the team in game one included Cannon going 3-for-3 and Adam Vidourek and Blake Hensley going 2-for-4 each. Pitcher Morgan Bowe had seven strikeouts and Vidourek came on in relief in the sixth inning. In game two, Vidourek went 3-for-3, Hensley was 2-for-2 and winning pitcher Mitch Saul was 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run. Grant County’s record is now 10-1.
