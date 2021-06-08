75 years ago
John Day leads Baseball League
John Day now leads the John Day Valley Baseball League, winning over Bates on Sunday, by the one-sided score of 27 to 6. On the same day Spray defeated Mt. Vernon in a marathon race, 21-20. Long Creek defeated Prairie City, tail-enders, 13 to 10.
Present Standing: Win – Loss
John Day: 3 – 0
Spray: 2 – 1
Long Creek: 1 – 1
Bates: 1 – 1
Mt. Vernon: 1 – 2
Prairie City: 0 – 3
50 years ago
Flowers for the Queen
Elizabeth Cant of Dayville was crowned on Friday, June 4th as queen of the ’62 Days Celebration. She received a floral tribute from one of her grandchildren during her crowning. Looking on are her children, Lillian Mascall and James Cant Jr.
25 years ago
Work begins on Canyon City mural project
Work has begun in earnest on the north wall of the Patterson Building in Canyon City in preparation for the painting of a historical mural this summer. A crew of volunteers have spent the last two Saturdays working on the wall.
On May 24, volunteers and the crew from Byron’s Excavating employed two sandblasters and 30 tons of sand to remove layers of paint from the 60-year-old building.
“Unfortunately, there was crumbling of concrete underneath the paint in some places,” said Dennis Dice, who provided the equipment and the sand for the effort. “We removed the loose concrete to get a solid surface.”
The volunteers spent June 1 patching and filling the craters and crevices in the wall with concrete epoxy. They will then wash it down with a cleaner and apply the base coats. Many others have agreed to help, but volunteers are still needed to carry out the labor-intensive work.
Artist Larry Kangas is set to begin painting in mid-June.
“The base is the key to longevity of the mural,” said Kangas. “I’m really happy with the attention that the group is giving to that part of the job. Much of the painting will be earth tones, which weather longer than other colors.”
The finished painting will also be sealed to protect it from weathering and vandalism. Kangas plans to attend the upcoming ’62 Days Celebration in Canyon City. He will finish his research and take part in the parade and other festivities. Kangas has created an initial sketch of the mural and that will be available for public review during the event.
