75 years ago
Dayville to be host to county basketball tourney March 15-16
The second annual Grant County Basketball Tournament since 1939 will be held at Dayville, March 15th and 16th. Invitations were extended to five county schools, Monument, Long Creek, Prairie City, Mt. Vernon and Dayville. It is expected that each team will enter what will probably be the closest contested affair in the history of the event.
The tournament will be single elimination. Trophies will be awarded to the champion, runner-up and the team displaying the best sportsmanship. Also an all-star team of seven will be awarded gold basketballs.
The Prairie and Dayville teams are established as tournament favorites, Prairie winding up second to Crane in the Grant-Harney League chase. Dayville’s Devils hold wins over every team entered in the tournament and rate to be plenty “tough” on their home floor. Not far behind these two are Mt. Vernon’s always dangerous Bears and Long Creek’s up and down five. Monument, due to inexperienced players had a rather tough time this season.
Seasons records while not official are as follows: Prairie won 11, lost 8; Dayville, won 10, lost 9; Mt. Vernon, won 6, lost 6; Long Creek, won 7, lost 9; while Monument has gone winless in 10 starts this season.
Tournament drawings have not been made at this time.
50 years ago
Flemings buy top racer
An American Quarter Horse Association registered quarter horse with top bloodlines named Cuffie has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Flemming of Prairie City.
Cuffie is a chestnut stallion (Reg. No. 128,915) sired by Barred—sired by Three Bars and has won over $10,000 in two years of racing in four states.
He was a stake winner at the Lower Snake River Valley Quarter Horse Association futurity and at the Los Alamitos at two years. He won trials at the Portland Meadows and was second in the futurity at Portland Meadows.
He was a winner of trials at Elko, NV, and second in the futurity at Elko.
As a 2-year-old he was never out of the money, winning four times and placing fourth once.
As a 3-year-old, he was the winner of the Lower Snake River Valley Derby and winner of six races in AAA time at Los Alamitos.
In all, Cuffie has had 24 starts, with 11 wins, and was only out of the money three times.
Fleming will use Cuffie, now retired from racing, for stud of his two Baldy C mares and his Tiger Sage mare, all of which are also registered quarter horses with good bloodlines.
Cuffie is AA-plus rated. Free stud services will be offered to any AAA-rated mare if their papers are available at the time of service.
25 years ago
Trisha Legg wins girls All-Around at Roseburg Rodeo for Grant County
The Grant County Rodeo Club traveled to Roseburg March 2-3 as Trisha Legg won girl All-Around honors.
Legg took first in breakaway roping, second in barrels and pole bending and fourth in goat tying.
Other participants for Grant County were Jeanne Clark, who placed fifth in cutting, and Marissa Finley, who came in fifth in breakaway roping.
