75 years ago
Attends State “B” Hoop Tourney at Arlington
Tommy Johnson, Grant Union High School coach, attended the final day’s sessions of the State “B” basketball Tournament, held at Arlington last Friday and Saturday. He states that the tournament, sponsored by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, was very successful.
Reedsport won the championship, defeating North Powder 42-32. In the contest for third and fourth place honors, Echo, winners of District No. 7, defeated St. Paul of Jefferson County, 52-42. In the consolation game, Pleasant Hill won over Rogue River, 56-37.
Bud Jordan, who was two times an All-Star selection in the Dist. 7 Tourney, was placed on the State All-Star team as were Frank McAlister and Jack Wilson both of North Powder.
50 years ago
New Lake Creek Recreation Association leaders elected
Newly elected officers of the Lake Creek Recreation Association are Jim Tackman, Burns, president; Rod McKay, Harper, vice president; Bob Miller, Burns, executive secretary; and Mrs. Marge McRae, Burns, secretary. The group met in Vale for its annual meeting. The LCRA is responsible for the administration of the Lake Creek Camp, a tri-county endeavor that involves Malheur, Grant and Harney counties.
25 years ago
New pilots test their wings
Grant County’s two newest pilots, Allan Mullin and David Murphy, both completed their first solo flights on the same day, Feb. 26, at the John Day State Airport.
Both were students of Howard Temple, local flight instructor, who commented that both Mullin and Murphy were “good students and good pilots.” Mullin and Murphy are members of the John Day Flying Club.
Both took their instruction and solo flights in the Cessna 150 aircraft that belongs to the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.