75 years ago
Veterans advised to register trophy guns
Certain types of firearms sent or brought home by servicemen must be registered by their owners at the office of the Alcohol Tax Unit, Bureau of Internal Revenue, United States Treasury Department, Portland, or with L. L. McBride, investigator for this district, at La Grande, announced Mr. McBride who was in this county recently.
Not all firearms must be registered, but owners of the trophies should consult the unit officials if in doubt, Mr. McBride explained, because heavy penalties may be levied for failure to do so if required. Mr. McBride stated that contact with him could be made through Sheriff I. B. Hazeltine.
The alcohol unit has been designated as the enforcement agency for violation of the National Firearms Act, which defines firearms affected by it as follows: Shotgun or rifles having barrels less than 18 inches long, any weapon, except pistol or revolver, which can be concealed on the person; any machine gun; any firearms with muffler or silencer.
The act, Mr. McBride said, does not require registration of any .22 caliber rifle unless the barrel is less than 16 inches long.
A penalty of not more than $2,000 fine and imprisonment for note more than five years, or both, is provided for failure to comply with provisions of the act.
50 years ago
Blue, gold dinner held by Cubs
Presentation of 25 individual awards, a family potluck dinner and den skits featured the annual blue and gold banquet of Cub Scout Pack 895 Feb. 21.
The program was held at the Alec Gay Hall, John Day.
Cubmaster Jess Bliss presented a certificate citing the John Day Kiwanis Club’s 20 years’ sponsorship of the pack to the Rev. Phil Ryan, club secretary-treasurer, who received it on behalf of Lyle Baldwin, club president.
Though present at the meeting, Baldwin was plagued by laryngitis and unable to talk.
Bliss announced that the three winners of the pack’s Pinewood Derby will have a race against the Bates Cub Pack winners on Feb. 28 at the Bates unit’s annual blue and gold banquet.
Speed Harris, Troop 898 scoutmaster, invited the pack’s Webelos to join in his troop’s skill and advancement program.
Cadette Girl Scouts under the direction of Mrs. hope Gneckow and Mrs. Robin McGuire served the meal. Bliss thanked Mrs. Gayle Ryder and her helpers for making arrangements.
Den 7 won the attendance banner. The newly formed Den 8 of Mt. Vernon boys, led by Mr. and Mrs. Duane Enger, presented the closing program.
Chet Bennett Jr. showed a “Lassie” television film as the afternoon entertainment.
Awards chairman Dick Blashill presented 25 awards:
Bobcat – Bob Warner, Bill Holliday and Kevin Arnett.
Wolf – Greg Wagner.
Gold Arrow Point – Leland Bliss.
Bear – Leland Bliss and Clayton Thomas.
Assistant Denner – John Brazil.
Recruiter Patch – Delbert Newman and Gene Trahern.
Webelos Activity Badge – Robbie Barnes, scientist and artist; Murray Starks, scientist; Sam Glass, traveler; Brian McKinnis, artist and showman; Dean Porter, athlete and forester; Wayne Switzer, athlete and scholar; Tom Haupt, athlete and scholar; and Tom Warrick, scientist.
25 years ago
Greater Oregon League All-Star rosters selected
The Greater Oregon League All-Star boys and girls rosters were selected last week. They included:
Boys, league co-most valuable players: A.J. Feeley, Ontario, and Leland Dick, Burns. Other first teamers were – Trent Shelton and Travis Johnson, Vale, and John Shoeffer, Ontario. Second team – Kyle Killingbeck, Riverside; Eric Dugan, Baker; Josh Wood, Ontario; Tyson Tramel, Burns; Seth Elkington, Mac-Hi. Honorable mention – Josh Labhart, Bo Workman and Josh Walker, Grant Union; John Dahl, Burns; and Calvin Hiatt, Vale.
Girls, most valuable player: Marcy Osborn, Baker. Other first teamers were – Nicole Christian, Mac-Hi; Camber Ellingson and Mattye Walsworth, Burns; Dawnyel Merrman, Baker; and Elisha Aldred, Vale. Second team – Regina Cooper, Grant Union; Kalie Surplus, Burns; Leslie Ogawa, Ontario; Jessica Standage, Vale. Honorable Mention – Mandy Weaver, Grant Union; Tara Trumbull and Michelle Navarre, Mac-Hi; Linzie Givens and Alexa Johnson, Baker; Angie Anderson and Brandi May, Ontario; Tara Wilson and Jaime Marshall, Burns; Rachelle Ross, Vale; and Jamie Downy and Mikijo Pearson, Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.