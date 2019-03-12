75 years ago
Chef George Fernand painfully burned by oven explosion
George Fernand, owner-chef of the Canyon Inn in Canyon City, had a narrow escape from losing his eyesight last Saturday afternoon, when his flamo-gas oven exploded as he opened the oven door. Although he was fortunate not to lose his sight, or perhaps his life, Mr. Fernand sustained painful burns to his face and a major burn to his left arm. Medical treatment, of course, has relieved him, but he has suffered considerable pain from the extensive burns; however, he would not give up working and, except for a couple of hours Saturday evening, the café has been open every day this week, with George on the job as usual, serving and catering to his customers in his inimitable jovial manner. Help is scarce, and George says, “people have to eat – no matter what…” so, he stays on the job.
Yes… the writer knows what the reader is thinking… and this account wouldn't be complete with leaving the question unanswered… it was burned – George’s elegantly twisted and much admired and envied moustache was partially destroyed – not totally, however, time and care will be all that is necessary to make it as good as ever. George just wouldn’t be “George” to his customers and friends if he were minus that famous moustache.
50 years ago
Two OSU experts report orchard resources good
“It would be highly probable that a substantial fruit industry could be established in this area,” stated Gene Oberly, extension fruit tree specialist, of an area between Kimberly and Spray.
Oberly made the statement recently in a field report to the Oregon State University Extension Service.
He and Roland Groder, fruit marketing specialist, recently toured possible orchard sites along the John Day River between Kimberly and a point 10 miles north in Spray.
“I will have to be the first to admit that I was probably prejudiced prior to making the trip into the area. I have visited many areas in other states where the local people would like to establish a fruit industry.
“With few exceptions, either they did not have the soil, water or climate conditions which would be suitable for the conduction of fruit.
“Since weather records for the Kimberly-Spray area were not available, it became necessary to look critically at the trees which were growing in the vicinity. It is difficult to discount the success which we found with the trees which were growing in the area,” stated Oberly.
According to the Grant County Planning Commission, there is ample water in the area for orchards. The Soil Conservation Service also reports that there are about 12,000 acres suitable for growing fruit.
At a meeting with approximately 30 ranchers and planning commission officials at Spray, Oberly stated that there are two major obstacles to overcome in establishing a fruit industry for the Kimberly-Spray area.
The first obstacle is financing and the second problem is technical know how of growing fruit.
It was also noted that if a sizable acreage is established, growers would have to compete with other fruit growing areas for a market.
The resources are available to establish orchards, but an extensive educational program or encouragement of growers who understand the problems of fruit production would be needed to establish the fruit industry, said Oberly.
Oberly and Groder assured local persons that the extension service and OSU would assist with the development of a fruit industry in the area.
25 years ago
Strong named to all-state first team
Mike Strong, a 6’1” junior for Prairie City, was among the five members named to the 1A All State First Team Saturday following the close of the state basketball tournament.
Rounding out the first team are Seth Bingham and Silas Turner of Powder Valley; Jason Scheidler of Temple Christian; and Tim Stallard of Powers.
Named to the second all-state team were Shonta Young, Temple Christian; Richard Olsen, Alsea; Brian Baker, North Lake; Aaron Heideman, Ione; and Brian DePriest, Dufur.
10 years ago
Hunters flock to event
Grant County residents packed the pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds to support hunting sports and enjoy a good meal.
The March 7 gathering was the seventh annual Grant County Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association banquet, which drew 230 people.
“The support of the community is greatly appreciated by the chapter,” said Jean Sagert of the OHA.
Emcee Marissa Williams and auctioneer Lindsey Wyllie kept the event moving along, helping to sell out the drawings for the 30-cubic-foot gun safe and “the wall of guns.”
The event always includes a variety of games and drawings that are popular with young and old. A new “Antler Game” was also sold out, raising money for the Ray Moles Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Les Schwab donated one of the rifles raffled off, and the local Les Schwab store and the Grant County Snowballers underwrote two more rifles. The gun safe was co-sponsored by Old West Federal Credit Union.
All the youth attending went home with Coleman sleeping bags, co-sponsored by True Value Hardware. There also were special drawings for BB guns and youth turkey hunts donated by Roy Peterson of Monument.
Many other prizes were awarded in the ladies raffle, the general raffle and a lively auction.
Guests enjoyed a prime rib, chicken breast or parmesan-crusted pork chop dinner served by the Cliff House Catering. The prime rib was cooked by Justin and Jonna Bishop.
