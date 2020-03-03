10 Years Ago
Residents Rally Rights For all
CANYON CITY - Grant County residents packed the house Feb. 26, for an intensive course on the Aryan Nations and came away with a message of hope.
"I've come tonight to declare a victory in Grant County," said Tony Stewart, a political scientist and noted civil rights advocate from Idaho. "Never have I been to a community that has reacted more quickly than you have in saying no - there is no room for hate in Grant County in 2010."
Stewart and Norman Gissel, a Coeur d'Alene attorney who was instrumental in a 2000 lawsuit that deflated the Aryan Nations movement in northern Idaho, were the featured speakers for two "Knowledge is Power" meetings hosted by the Blue Mountain Eagle at the Canyon City Community Hall.
The Eagle invited the two experts to Grant County after an avowed Aryan Nations leader, Paul R. Mullet, strolled into the newspaper office Feb. 17 and announced his plan to buy property and create a white supremacist compound in John Day. The newspaper scheduled the meetings to respond to public concern and provide a good base of information about the white supremacist movement and its history elsewhere.
Each of the Feb. 26 community meetings packed the hall with more than 300 people. The morning session drew so many people, organizers had to turn away more than 100 people. The turnout prompted a caution from the state fire marshal to keep the crowd to the 300 capacity for the second session at 6 p.m.
The events also drew intense media coverage from throughout the Northwest and beyond, with both print and TV reporters converging on the rural county in an unprecedented but welcome show of attention. The Eagle filmed the programs and streamed them live on the website, MyEagleNews.com, adding about 500 viewers to the audience.Mullet's plans - and particularly his contention that the Aryan Nations would be "a good fit" in Grant County - inflamed the local populace. Residents, stirred to action by Prairie City activist Delilah Michael, staged rallies at the main intersection in John Day last week. The largest was an all-day affair set to bridge the gap between the two community meetings on Friday.
The audience listened intently to Stewart and Gissel, as they discussed the history of the Aryan Nations movement and recounted strategies used by communities across the nation to combat hate.
They said hate groups thrive "in darkness," so it's important for communities to speak out against racism and support rights for people of all color and religious beliefs. The Aryan Nations movement has targeted all non-whites, but particularly Jews and blacks. The late Richard Butler, who is still revered by various Aryan Nations groups, created his own church that preached against non-whites and also targeted some mainstream religions - Catholics and Mormons have drawn their ire - as enemies.
Gissel noted that the movement arose out of roots in the Christian Identity movement in Britain and the Ku Klux Klan in the United States, and was affected by the rejection in the 1950s and '60s of "Jim Crow" laws that had mandated racial segregation.
He said racist extremists in the South spread out in search of a new place - and they set their sights on the wide swath of rural Northern America. The fact that the population in such areas was predominantly white led them to the belief "that you live here because you are inherently racist," Gissel said.
"They completely misunderstood us," he said.
The neo-Nazi movement became entrenched in Northern Idaho's Kootenai County in part because Butler, moved in "under the radar," purchased land and set up a compound.
While it was going strong, Butler's group believed they could take over the culture and political structure of northern Idaho, the state and eventually the Northwest, Gissel said. Meanwhile, observers documented more than 100 felonies committed by followers, while Butler denied personal culpability for those actions.
The movement finally collapsed because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a brutal attack on a mother and her son.
"When they failed there, and they did fail there, they did not give up and (members) continue to look for a place to locate and to nurture the movement," he said.
Gissel and Stewart said remnants of the movement have tried to locate in other communities across the nation.
They stressed that communities must respond with peaceful means, Stewart and Gissel told the crowd. They urged the community to continue to embrace democracy and human rights, and to decide its own path in facing this challenge.
"You have to decide for yourselves," Stewart said.
A group of community leaders began that process Friday afternoon, forming the Grant County Human Rights Coalition. The group is looking at several projects, including a campaign to fly lime-green ribbons from homes, businesses and auto antennas throughout the county as a sign of commitment to democracy, equality and rights for all.
Gissel said that Grant County already has taken "massive first steps" and "you're going to prevail."
Residents who lined up to ask questions at two microphones stirred strong emotions and even prompted tears for audience members.
At the close of one session, Meliana Lysne stepped forward to talk about her life in John Day, offering a message that had many in the crowd wiping away a tear.
Lysne admitted to some trepidation as a non-white moving into the community in 1976, thinking that the largely white community might shun her. She had faced discrimination in the South in 1976, and "it doesn't feel good."
However, she said she has come to know the people of Grant County as "beautiful people."
She drew a standing ovation when she told the crowd "Loving one another will break this hatred."
Mike Cosgrove, a retired school counselor, said the response by the community will ensure that Mullet won't want to stay here.
He noted that people will follow the law, but "we believe in Oregon we can say 'no' to these people," he said.
In answer to a question about whether the Aryan Nations should be involved in the discussions, Stewart was firm: "No."
He said arguing with neo-Nazis only gives legitimacy to their agenda of prejudice and hate. Instead he urged the people to continue to take a proactive stand and endorse democracy, equality and justice.
Several people asked about the possibility that local youth would be recruited for such groups.
Gissel said Aryan Nations hasn't been very successful recruiting young people, instead drawing members from their "prison ministry." He and Stewart said strong family values and communication would help prevent youngsters from being vulnerable.
And they urged people to examine their lives for racism.
Stewart noted the case of a young skinhead imprisoned for a violent crime. The man's parents were distraught and blamed themselves in part because they had accepted racist language in their home. That made it easier for the young man to cross from rhetoric into violent acts, he said.
Keith Hutchison asked if the media coverage would be just free publicity for the Aryan Nations.
Stewart acknowledged that they "love publicity," but he said there is greater danger in ignoring such groups.
In an earlier interview, Gissel noted, "Name one time in history when being silent about Nazis benefited anyone other than the Nazis."
Overall, they urged a positive stand. "Don't return hate with hate. If you hate, you die inside," said Stewart. "Rely on friends and family. I promise you'll win out."
That may take time, others pointed out.
Vernita Ediger, the Rural Development Initiatives Inc. coordinator who served as moderator for the program, said that "clearly this is just the beginning" of the community's efforts.
"Think of it not as a sprint but a marathon," she said.
Scotta Callister, Angel Carpenter and Sandra Gubel contributed to this story.
25 Years Ago
Balloons Away!
Prairie City Students at Prairie City School participated Monday in a nation wide weather experiment to kick off National Science Week with the release of 250 helium-filled balloons. According to high school science teacher Don Parker, Prairie City was one of several thousand schools nationwide who simultaneously released the balloons at 10:30 A.m. (PDT).
Each of the balloons has returned card attached to it and the finder will send the cars to the American Geological Institute which will use the launch site and the spot it was found to help plot the directions of winds aloft.
With in about three weeks cards should be returned to AGI which will mail them back to the participating schools once data has been recorded from them.
The Prairie City project was preceded by a school assembly at which the purpose of the experiment was explained and balloons were filled with helium for the launch. Stan and Polly Horrell of Hometown Enterprises provided helium tanks. Balloon launches for national science week began in May 1985 when 5,000 students at 10 sites across the country released balloons simultaneously.
In three weeks about five percent of the cards from those cards were received at AGI.
From those cards a map was made showing the direction and the distance traveled by the balloon found the farthest from each launch site.
In May 1986 another balloon launch was held. Students’ released nearly 200,000 balloons at more than 800 launch sites. More than 8,000 cards were returned to AGI.
The US Geological Survey at Reston, VA. Helped with the 1986 project. Scientists at the Survey devised a computer program to plot on a map of the U.S. the path of each of each balloon card recovered from selected launch sites.
Roger Pielke, Colorado State University, FT. Collins used the balloon cards in his research on air currents in the lower atmosphere. He plotted the latitudes and longitudes of sites where each returned card was found. Pielke found that, as balloons moved away from launch sites, they fanned out in arcs that measured 10 to 50 degrees.
75 Years Ago
Long Creek News
Long Creek, OR. April 24 Mrs. Hazel Hinton and Mrs. Alice Porter were hostesses at a bridal shower at the former’s home on Sunday honoring Mrs. Katrine Foster, who received many lovely gifts. Delicious refreshments were served. Mrs. Ted Carter and Mrs. Charley Shields, Mrs. Leland McGirr hostess at a card party at Farrow’s Café on Friday evening honoring Mrs. Harry Welch on her birthday anniversary.
Mrs. Ann Shields Spent several days in Pendleton last week. Mrs. A. J. Tanler and son Allen and Mr. and Mrs. Henery Tanly of Mt. Vernon spent Sunday visiting relative’s here. Mrs. A.J. Tanler attended the shower honoring her niece, Mrs. Foster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.