From March 24, 1994: Inez Woodley (right) visits Merle Cooley and "bird" each week to bring them news, see if she needs any errands run and to check on her welfare. Inez has been a volunteer in the Senior Companion Program for almost three years and serves others in the program. The program serves a variety of needs ranging from visiting each week to shopping and other errands. The program is part of a growing volunteer effort in Grant County that includes a foster grandparent program at the Humbolt Elementary School, adult literacy tutoring and a work experience program.