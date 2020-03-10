Out of the past March 11, 2020

10 years ago
JOHN DAY Many trails, not many riders.
We have the best trail system in the state, and the fewest number of riders, said John Bastian, an active member and past president of the Grant County Snowballers.
Eight volunteer members of the Snowballers groom 537 miles of trails in Grant County. Two neighboring snowmobile clubs, the Burnt River and Sumpter Valley snowmobile clubs, and the Harney County Snowdrifters, pick up an additional 263 miles that adjoin their respective trail systems, for a total of 800 miles.
The Snowballers figure they put about $100,000 worth of volunteer time each year into the trails on the Malheur National Forest, maintaining and running the groomers, and in the summer, marking and checking the trails for safety.
While it doesnt surprise people that the club does this, they may be surprised at some of the other things.
At the Starr Ridge sledding hill, they cut, split and stack firewood for the log shelter each year, the logs provided by the Forest Service. The hill is also groomed by the group.
They also provide firewood at the Huddleston Sno-Park shelter.
The Snowballers provide a portable toilet for use of recreators at the turnoff of 15 Road to Canyon Meadows Dam. One of the two groomers used by the group is kept there during the winter.
The club serves as an auxiliary to the Sheriffs Search and Rescue for over-the-snow incidents, said Sheriff Glenn Palmer, who is the current club president.
Several times in the last several years, the group has been called upon to assist. They helped locate several stranded motorists, recovered overdue elk hunters, and brought out an injured snowmobiler with a fractured leg.
They were also part of the rescue of three snowmobilers in the Vinegar Mountain area. One person was lifted by helicopter, and two were brought out in the Snowballers groomer.
The group has been in training for such efforts over several years. Recently, members attended a workshop involving winter type search management and operations, and also trained to use a new, inflatable rescue sled, said Palmer. The Snowballers have trained on snow in theirs; the Sheriffs office also has one of the inflatable sleds at the ready.
Since 2002, the group has had a fully equipped search and rescue trailer filled with equipment, to use when they might be called out.
At least three times in the last 11 years, theyve helped rescue stranded cattle. In the past, they had to bring in a grader to open up the snow enough to move cows closer to home. The most recent trip was different involving a wild idea that worked, Bastian noted.
Mark Hensley and Doug Davis of the Grant County Road Department, and ranchers Dave Holmstrom and Wendell Black, constructed skis from old guard trail material, which were then attached below the wheels of a stock trailer, provided by John Coombs. The trailer was then pulled by a Tucker Sno-cat, driven by Holstrom and Bastian.
Of course, the Snowballers also gather frequently in the winter for fun to ride the many forest trails and enjoy potlucks.
The group often chooses projects to help the community, including help for the Grant County Food Bank, assisting needy families, and contributing to the areas convalescent homes.
We help the community year-round, said member Lindy Bastian.
25 Years Ago
A good day for the ducks
Last week’s Heavy rains caused the John Day River to rise over its banks along with several spots in the valley. One local area where waters rose was at the old Oregon Pine Mill located on West Highway in John Day. These electricians working for Electrical contractor Company continue their work at the mill as the waters rise. John Day received over an inch of rain last week from Wednesday to Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Many Ghost towns found in Eastern Oregon
Eastern Oregon is the scene of many ghost towns. Nearly all of the small settlements they now boast a hundred people of so were once the boomtowns of there own areas. Monument was at one point in time much larger than it is at the present time. After gold was discovered in Canyon City in 1862, Monument became a freighting center. Here wagons and teams stopped for the night for food supplies, and gave teamsters a chance to spend their gold.
Gambling was one of the most important amusements and stakes were often exorbitant effecting ruin for the loser. Law and order were negligible and there are trees now pointed out as historic landmarks where men acted on their own and applied the Hangman’s noose.
Fire was another hazard that often destroyed complete towns since there was not available apparatus for fighting fires. Many of Eastern Oregon towns have experienced such fires and never recovered to build back to the original size. Monument is an example of such destruction and was at one time much larger. Off from Monument, as from most towns are little communities. Not exactly towns but usually centralized together because of a post office and school. Monuments principal “suburbs’ are top and Court rock.
