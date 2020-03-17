10 Years ago
Health Department H1N1 vaccine shipment arrives
JOHN DAY - The 100 injectable H1N1 flu doses shipped to the Grant County Health Department disappeared almost as quickly as they arrived.
The health department received a shipment Wednesday Oct. 14 of 100 injectable and 100 intranasal spray H1N1 vaccine.
Health officials stated that many of the injectable doses went to the hospital, and currently that supply is depleted; however, as of Wednesday afternoon they still had a stock of nasal spray left.
Guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed restricting the initial distribution to the following groups of people: pregnant women, people who live with or care for children younger than 6 months of age, health care and emergency medical services personnel with direct patient contact, children 6 months through 4 years of age, and children 5 through 18 years of age who have chronic medical conditions.
Doses will not be put on hold for anyone, officials said.
Extended hours on Thursday are 7-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. For more information, the health department's number is 541-575-0429.
25 Years ago
Autopsy results pending as to cause of injury
By Karen Sullivan Blue mountain eagle staff writer
Canyon City Cougar sightings are becoming a much more frequent occurrence in Grant County than ever before, with one of the most recent occurring less than three weeks ago south of Canyon City.
In the early afternoon of Feb. 20, off duty Oregon state police officer Larry Johnson was walking near his home on Miller Mountain, about five miles south of Canyon City. It was one of those warm clear February days Oregon has been blessed with this year and Johnson was taking advantage of it by being outdoors.
“I was just walking around, exploring the area around my house and enjoying the scenery”. Said Johnson. “When a cougar jumped out of the brush about eight yards in front of me.”
Johnson was immediately aware if two things, first pit was obviously injured or ill and second, it wasn't a full-grown cat.
“Cats are about the most graceful animal there are and this one wasn't. The way it moved while trying to run I could see something was seriously wrong with it,” recalled Johnson. “Its hind end kept falling sideways and it couldn't move properly.”
Johnson returned to his house and called Steve Schuette OSP game officer to report sighting the cat; Schuette advised him to call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and report it to the, as well. According to Ken Rutherford, ODFW biologist, after receiving the call from Johnson, he contacted Alan Armstead, the eastern Oregon district biologist and Animal Damage Control officer to request assistance in locating the animal. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Armistead, along with ADC assistants Buster Gibson and Ken Mitchell and their dogs went up to Johnson’s residence where the cat had first been seen. Right away the dogs indicated they were on the trail of fresh can sign, and after several hours of tracking, a healthy juvenile cougar was treed. “We couldn't sex the cat because it went so far up the tree,” said Rutherford. “ This one was clearly not the one we were after, it was healthy and uninjured.” Armistead said that he and Rutherford both felt this cat was most probably the littermate of the injured one. Once it was obvious this wasn't the right animal the men and dogs left the area and the animal unharmed. “Using trail hounds is the only method to capture a suspect cougar with absolutely no physical injury to the animal,”, and if so it can be dispatched quickly and efficiently or released totally unharmed, as we did with the healthy littermate.” The passage of Measure 18, which prohibits the hunting of bears and cougars with dogs, has also effectively prohibited sport hunters from the ability to be selective in taking cougar or bear.
On the following day, Feb. 23, Gibson and Mitchell and their dogs returned to the site of the original sighting near Johnson’s home.
“The dogs cold-trailed the injured cat, it took most all day, and it was about four miles from where Johnson first spotted it when they finally found it” said Armistead.
The animal was carefully and cleanly dispatched, and upon examination of the body it was obvious a serious pelvic or spinal injury has occurred. “That this cat had survived as long as it had meant the female had been feeding it, because it was totally incapable of catching an y game on its own.”
The tracks of a large female cougar were noticed in the area, as well as three recent deer kills, leading to this conclusion by the game officers. Young cougars usually remain with the female for up to a year at least before striking out on their own.
According to Armistead and Rutherford there was a large patch where the hair had been scraped off on the animal’s hip and at the top of its tail, they attributed this to some type of traumatic injury.
“My first thought on seeing the body was spinal damage due to probably having been hit by a cat,” Said Rutherford, “ when it was first spotted it was only about two miles from the highway and although no report came in about anyone hitting a cat, that doesn't mean anything,”
The body of the cougar was taken to the ODFW office in John Day, from their it was taken to Corvallis to be autopsied at the ODFW lab there to determine the precise extent and most likely cause of its injuries.
The sighting of these cougars in only the most recent reported in the county. According to Rutherford, there were several reports of an adult cougar sighted in the Monument area in January.
Late last summer there were a couple of sightings reported in the area of the Hendrix landfill west of John Day, as well as reports of a cougar sighted in the west Bench area, and there have been several reported sightings of one north of Prairie City with in the past year.
75 years ago
Kenny Treatment is Demonstrated
Although the Kenny method was a matter of pronounced skepticism ‘until three years ago, its amazing results since have won the endorsement of the American medical profession. After a thirty- year struggle for recognition the Australian Bush nurse came to this country in 1940 and through funds provided by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis she was established at the University of Minnesota. Further study at the Minneapolis General and University of Minnesota Hospitals was made possible by the Foundation and has enabled scientists’ thought the nation to carry on extensive research in to the subject.
The Kenny method of treatment consists of the use of hot applications plus a highly specialized method of restoring weakened muscles to their normal use. It does away with splints, and plaster casts. It is by no means a cure. It is, however, a tremendous step forward in the treatment of the disease, and in, many cases eliminates painful and crippling after-effects.
