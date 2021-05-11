75 years ago
Typhoid death rumor entirely false
The story that one of the four local cases of typhoid fever had died is false, state the authorities. In fact he is up and walking around.
There has been and will be no epidemic of typhoid also, state the authorities, as the matter is well in hand. Four cases have been pronounced typhoid fever in a mild form; they are isolated. The source of the infection has been found, and steps have been taken to guard the health of the people of Grant County.
Dr. Aufranc, assistant state health officer, has been here and with Dr. Jerry Vander Vlugt have examined the water supply, sewage disposal and other sanitary conditions in the curious communities of the county. And while fear of an epidemic are practically eliminated, everyone should take adequate precautions
50 years ago
Council votes to increase police cost
Canyon City councilmen voted unanimously last week to allow for increased police protection in the city’s 1971-72 budget.
Presently paying about $1,600 annually to John Day for police patrol and protection, Canyon City will increase its yearly payment to $2,500.
Under the current arrangement, the John Day police force provides Canyon City with two daily police patrols and whatever emergency protection that can be provided. Councilmen noted that under the present system John Day police are sometimes unable to heed all calls from Canyon City.
Under the new arrangement, more frequent regular patrolling will be provided and more “borderline” emergency calls will be answered, it was agreed.
25 years ago
New 541 phone prefix effective June 30
Phone users your grace period is almost over.
Effective June 30, local phone users no longer will have the option of using either the 503 or 541 area code.
Since Nov. 5, phone users throughout the state have enjoyed “permissive” dialing for the new 541 area code that encompasses Grant County and most of the state, except in the greater Portland metropolitan area that retains the 503 area code.
