From 25 years ago: Some members of the Oregon Public Employees Union manned a picket line Monday morning in front of the state’s Human Services Building on West Main. They included, left to right, Jim Spell with the Children Services Division, Marilyn Thomasson with Adult and Family Services, Barbara Heiple with the Employment Division and John Pegg with Adult and Family Services. The strike officially started at 12:01 AM Monday when union officials and the state failed to reach an agreement.