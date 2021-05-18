75 years ago
June 8th is date set for ‘62 Days at Canyon City
The date for the annual ‘62 Days at Canyon City has been set for June 8, it was announced this week by J. W. Finlayson, manager of the Whiskey Gulch Gang, sponsors of this yearly old-time fiesta, which celebrates the discovery of gold on Canyon Creek in June 1862.
The celebration, this year, as it has been for the past three years will be confined to one night, with dancing taking the spotlight, and as usual there will be the gaming tables, bar room and other activities depicting the early days of the historic mining camp. The event will be held in the big ‘62 auditorium.
50 years ago
John Day youths have Vietnam reunion
Two local boys stationed in Vietnam have had the opportunity to get together during their tours of duty overseas.
Ronnie Belcher, son of Mrs. Julius Farmer, Long Creek, and Cliff Belcher, John Day, and Jerry Dairymple, son of Bill Dairymple of John Day, managed to meet May 8 although stationed at different bases.
Dairymple, who is stationed at Cat Lai, had heard that Belcher was at Phu Loi, which is 37 miles from Saigon. He was able to reach Phy Loi base ad visit all day. The boys had set up another meeting for May 15. Dairymple will return tot he states on June 1 and after leave will be e-assigned to Mare Island, CA, on the U.S.S. Long Beach.
In a recent letter to his grandmother, Mrs. E. H. Rehder of Mt. Vernon, Belcher mentioned hopes of getting a transfer so that he could be at the same base with Frank Stinnett, also a local boy. His one regret was that Stinnett will also be returning to the states in three months. Belcher has been in Vietnam since January 4, so he still has quite a bit of his overseas time left.
25 years ago
The fossil record
Could the largest condor-like bird ever discovered come from the John Day Basin?
Our research team is collecting interesting new fossils in the badlands these days. Some of the most remarkable things, though, were collected before any of us were born (yes, even before Ben). Many of these fossils were unrecognized as important when they were collected, so they were stored, and have just been collecting dust, until someone happens to re-discover them.
An example: Almost 100 years ago, the first expedition to the John Day from the University of California at Berkley was started during the hottest part of the summer. A small but hard working crew of students, under the direction of Professor J. C. Merriam, traveled through the area.
June 19, 1899 Turtle Cove
“The view of the large bed is a most wonderful sight. The cliffs are not less than 400 ft. high from top to floor. Cut and furrowed into chasms and pinnacles bare as a tombstone. The first impressions I receive was that of Dante’s illustrations of the inferno. To heighten the impression some of the strata are of a dull dirty green color most repulsive in tone. What a place for bones of ancient monsters of a long passed age.”
They collected dozens of good fossils and carted them off in wagons. Today these specimens are available for study at the new Life Science Building, on the campus in Berkeley. There, under the watchful eye of a mounted skeleton of Tyrannosaurus rex, qualified investigators are issued a clip-on pass and guided through locked doors into the collections.
On one of my last visits to these collections, I opened a drawer and saw an odd-shaped bone that was catalogued as “an unidentified mammal.”
It was obviously what we would call the proximal end of a humerus (that is, the shoulder-end of an upper arm bone), but unlike any I had ever seen on any mammal, living or extinct. I removed the 30 million-year-old fossil from its tray and noted it looked more like it was from some sort of large bird; completely unknown in rocks from this particular place and age. The item was brought into the curator and discussed it with him. Then we took advantage of one of the nice things about an institution like the University of California: nearby, there is a great collection of reference skeletons, arranged by element, where one can compare any bones from almost any kind of animal — such as the comparing the “fingers” of a porpoise to those of a cow, and so forth. When we opened the case full of hundreds of “arm bones” from different species of animals, it was obvious that our weird fossil bones was comparable only to those from very large soaring birds, like vultures or condors — except this one was even larger. This new animal possibly resembled a California condor — but even bigger — and is probably new to science.
The collector was probably disappointed with this fossil, thinking it was just another piece of some common mammal. There are no field notes with the specimen, but he may have even considered just leaving it in the badlands; it doesn’t look like much. He didn’t know that what he had found may represent one of the biggest soaring birds to have ever lived.
