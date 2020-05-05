75 years ago
Two Fox Valley boys in Okinawa invasion
Two boys from Fox Valley are taking part in the big invasion of Okinawa. One is Marine Private Marvin Simmons, one of the first aviation ground crew members to land on this strategic island, and the other is Private Lloyd Schouten of the infantry. Private Simmons is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Simmons and Private Schouten, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Schouten.
25 years ago
Comments asked on Grant County’s custom and culture
Grant County Court members last week received the initial draft of the county’s “custom and culture” document — a critical policy document that could play a key role in any future decision by the county to try and oust ownership and control of federal lands within the county.
It also could play a key role in other state and federal land management decisions that could be viewed as having an adverse impact on the county’s “custom and culture.”
Court members took no action last week on the document. They asked that it be published for public review and circulated around the county in post offices. Other free copies are available through the courthouse.
The county also plans one or more public hearings to discuss the document.
