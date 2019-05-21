75 years ago
Gail Cox graduates from Aviation Radio School
U.S. Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida, May 15. – Gail Eldon Cox, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Ivan Cox, Newport, Oregon (formerly of John Day) recently graduated from Aviation Radio School here and was promoted to Private First Class in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Entering the Marine Corps on August 7, 1943, he received his recruit training at San Diego, California before being transferred to the Naval Air Technical Training Center here.
Cox is now a qualified aviation radioman and is scheduled for Operational Training. He will probably see future service as a Marine Aircrewman.
50 years ago
“Mrs. Grant” surprised
Surprise was the reaction of Mrs. Phillip Newton of Prairie City upon learning her selection as the winner of the 1969 “Mrs. Grant County” contest.
A friend’s congratulations was the first indication of her selection as Mrs. Grant County. She received $75 worth of merchandise from Prairie City, Canyon City and John Day merchants.
Her name was drawn as the winner during the windup of the Grantski Auction. She had been in John Day assisting with the Eastern Oregon Junior Rodeo which was going on during the same weekend.
Mrs. Newton has lived in Prairie City for four years and in Grant County for 17 years. The Newtons have one child, Clayton, 6, at home. They have three daughters, Mrs. Kenneth Bratlie of Pendleton, Mrs. Del Raymond of Prairie City, Mrs. Bill Swauze of Pilot Rock and a son, Eddie, who is with the Navy in San Diego. They also have six grandchildren.
Her husband is employed by the Oxbow Ranch in Prairie City.
25 years ago
Races get checkered flag for this weekend
More than 100 entries are expected for the second annual Hooked Up & Fast Trackin’ off-road races planned this Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
A new event this year will be sand drag races with more than 40 entries expected, according to race organizer Etta Lu Hendriksen.
Another new attraction this year will be the chance for anyone – with the proper safety equipment – to try their machine on the sand drag course.
A second weekend of racing is planned July 23 and 24 at the fairgrounds.
The races are co-sponsored by STD Siding & Construction and the county fair board. Proceeds will benefit the Child Care Connection that provides Grant County with child care referral services and offers child care education and training to child care providers.
In conjunction with the races, a classic car show is planned outdoors Saturday with trophies awarded based on peoples choice voting.
Admission to the races will be $3 per person. Camping and concessions will be available, and a potluck dinner is planned Saturday evening. Racing begins early at 9:30 a.m.
Races are planned for motorcycles, all terrain vehicles, buggies and two-wheel and four-wheel street and trail machines.
In addition to the sand drags, races will include an obstacle course, team relay and street class obstacle course run.
10 years ago
Program keeps kids on the ball
Program teaches focus and coordination, helping students with a variety of issues
A program called Bal-A-Vis-X is helping Humbolt Elementary School students hone their vision, balance, coordination and rhythm.
Kim Smith started using the program in 2007 with her special education students, and now just about all the Humbolt students are trying it. It has become a part of PE teacher Samantha Gerry's warm ups for first- through fifth-graders this school year.
Bal-A-Vis-X (BAVX), which stands for balance, auditory and vision exercises, helps all the students, Smith says, whether they are gifted or challenged in some way by utilizing the left and right brain hemispheres.
People are either right- or left-brain dominant, she explained. The BAVX exercises challenge a person to integrate the two brain hemispheres, which strengthens abilities like hand-eye coordination, eye tracking and concentration.
It has two students (or a teacher and a student) facing each other with one or both standing on a balance board passing bouncy racket balls to each other.
A session might look like this:
The students each hold a ball in their right hand and, at the same time, bounce pass it, catching the incoming ball with their left hand. Then they cross the ball in front of their body and place it in their right hand, touch their elbow to their side and start another round.
The process requires focused attention and creates a rhythmic sound as the balls bounce in unison and pass from hand to hand.
Beginners start with bean bags and no balance board and advanced students move on to exercises with two bouncy balls each. At an even higher level one student holds two balls in each hand and the other has one in each hand as they bounce them back and forth.
The program's creator, teacher Bill Hubert of Wichita, Kans., trained Smith in Pendleton along with a group of about 60 other educators in 2007.
In his book, "Resonance," Hubert says that BAVX will help learning-disabled students improve cognitive integration, help behaviorally disordered students "settle," and help attention-deficit and hyperactive students limit impulsiveness and increase attention span.
He also states that at-grade-level students will achieve more academic success with less effort and gifted students will improve physical coordination and experience less stress headaches.
The program is also used to help older people maintain balance and other skills.
One research study of 113 elementary students from Douglas, Mich., backs up Hubert's claims.
Smith and Gerry both agree that the program has helped Humbolt students.
Gerry said she's found a "huge" increase in fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination and eye tracking in the first- through fifth-grade students trying the program in PE.
She said the students don't have to have athletic ability to be successful at it - they just have to persevere.
"The kids really do enjoy it," she said.
Gerry had help from Smith's special education kids in training the other PE students in Gerry's class.
Smith has about 40 students coming into her classroom at set times throughout the day to do BAVX exercises. Robyn Miller, another special ed teacher, is also trained and assists with the program.
Teachers may recommend children to take part in the program and set up the time to spend with Smith and Miller.
Although the exercises don't take a lot of time, she says the results are very positive and have a calming effect.
"It's helped me break through to the behaviorally challenged kids," Smith noted.
There have been significant changes behaviorally and an increase in self esteem, Smith noted, as the kids build a rapport with her while doing the exercises.
She's seen a range of improvements with a lot of her students.
"I've seen benefits for all the students from gifted to severely disabled."
Specifically, she's seen evidence of the students' advancements in their writing journals, with better expression, spelling and handwriting as well as advances in math and reading, she said.
Kids involved in the program seem oblivious to the cognitive benefits of the program; instead they focus on the pure enjoyment of it.
One student summed it up: "It's a lot of fun."
