75 years ago
Promoted to Sgt.-Major
Chester V. Farmer has recently been promoted to the rating of Sergeant Major and, writing from somewhere in the South Pacific to his mother, Mrs. Rose Shields of John Day, he says: “Don’t worry, when you don’t hear from me for a few weeks, as the situation here keeps one from writing at times, but, there’s no use telling a mother not to worry – it’s like telling kids they should not eat candy.”
Sgt.-Major Farmer, who was among the first boys from here to go into the service, has been in the combat zone for a long time and has seen a lot of action. He is a graduate of Grant Union high school. Like all other men over seas, he anxiously looks for letters from home. His address: Sgt.-Major Chester V. Farmer, Co. “I”, 3rd Bn., 9th Marines, 3rd Mar. Div., c/o Fleet Post Office, San Francisco, Calif.
50 years ago
Civil Defense handbook distribution under way
Distribution of Civil Defense handbooks for Grant County kicks off this week.
The handbook provides general information and instructions to be used by citizens in case of a nuclear attack or natural disaster.
An insert with specific information for Grant County residents is included in the handbook, reports Mrs. Lorene Allen, county CD director.
Various organizations will distribute some 3,000 handbooks throughout the county within the next two weeks. The distribution campaign of the emergency handbook is under the auspices of the Grant County Court.
“A handbook will be delivered to every home in the county,” says Mrs. Allen.
Anyone not receiving a handbook within the next two weeks should contact the Civil Defense office in Canyon City. The handbook is to be left at the house for the use of future residents.
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will hand out the handbook in Dayville, Prairie City, Mt. Vernon, John Day and Canyon City.
The Women’s Club will distribute the handbooks in Bates, the Home Extension in Long Creek, the Dale Ranger Station in Dale, VFW in Seneca and individual volunteers in Fox, Izee, Monument and Ritter.
25 years ago
Tim Zinn captures state 2A discus crown
Tim Zinn, a Grant Union High School senior, threw a personal best record of 158’ 5” Saturday to win the state 2A discus title during the state track meet staged at Western Oregon State College.
“I felt all year that he’d win the discus,” said head coach Jon Houk. “He’s been there the two previous years and he has a lot of composure.”
Jessie Zinn, a sophomore, placed eighth in the discus with a toss of 110’ and she placed ninth in the shotput with a throw of 33’6”.
Making her first trip to the state tournament, Houk said her performance at the state tournament was consistent with her distances throughout the year.
Barbara Deming, a junior also making her first trip to the state meet, threw 106’ in the javelin, to place eighth overall.
Caleb Juve, posted a mark on 153’ in the javelin to capture eighth place honors at the two-day meet. Clayton Gibbs, a junior, had a distance of 39’ 11” in the triple jump but failed to make the finals.
Freshman Sam Pereira posted a time of 1:03.7 in the 400 meter run, but fell short of making the finals, and another freshman, Willy Harig, had a throw of 141’ in javelin and also fell short of making the finals.
Steve Sintay, a senior who has rewritten the GUHS record books in the 1,500 and 3,000 meter long distance runs, posted a time of 4:22 in the 1,500 and set a new school record in the 3,000 with a time of 9:32.
10 years ago
Generations gather, celebrate in Dayville
Veterans reflect on service on Memorial Day weekend
On a quiet and beautiful Sunday afternoon, a mix of generations gathered at the Dayville City Park to celebrate both “Chautauqua Days” and Memorial Day weekend.
In the shade sat two veterans, eager to sign up new members to the Alexander Harper Post No. 115 of the American Legion. Just a week before, post commander Daron Dierks and adjutant Mark Miller had a tremendous turnout at a legion activity.
This day was different – It was about 2 p.m. and the two were the only ones at their booth. Memorial Day Weekend was a time to reflect on their service and those who fought alongside of them in battle.
“Memorial Day is about remembering the veterans and serving their wishes,” Miller said. Along with remembering those around them, both shared stories of their time abroad.
Miller, who was just elected as vice commander for Oregon’s 10th American Legion District, served in Vietnam and lost an arm due to the affects of Agent Orange.
Dierks, 81, is one of only five World War II survivors still living in Grant County. The chipper Dierks explained how he served at the end of the war and the occupation of Japan. “I came in at the end of the war,” he said.
Soon after he returned from Japan, Dierks said, he became one of the first three national park employees at the John Day Fossil Beds.
Not far from where the veterans sat, Jamie and Daryl Ann Waltenburg were far more subdued. The two, who attend Dayville School, were busy with an arts and crafts class taught by Eloise Boren.
As she carefully put together a greeting card, the younger sister Jamie said she was at the park participating because it was something to do.
The card class was just one of an array of activities – poetry readings, a play, softball games and more – enjoyed by Dayville residents over the weekend.
