75 years ago
Local businessmen make up crew for initial runoff
The Blue Mt. Mills’ sawmill started operations Wednesday afternoon and, quite a crowd of local people were on hand to see the first log run off, with L. De Line, local hotel man and a veteran of the sawmill game, acting in the capacity of sawyer, a job which it is understood he will be employed at regularly in the new mill. The remainder of the opening shift crew consisted of local business men, who were sent letters from the mill owners requesting them “to appear for work at 4:00 p.m. May 3rd at the positions listed opposite their names,” as follows: Mill Supt., Dr. W. B. Prophet; sawyer, Louie De Line; tail sawyer, Jim Maple; setter, Ed Gunther; dogger, Orval Yokom; pond monkey, John Farley; handyman, Caesar McKrola; oiler, Buck Smith; fireman, Dow Wilson; log scaler, E. T. Wav; grader, Earl B. Moore; trimmerman, Dan Gleason; carrier driver, Carl Driskill; electrician, Clay Roberts; cut-off saw, Cliff Benson; green chain, Pete Winne, Guy Boyer and Glen Chandler. Most of this crew showed up and filled their positions, with a little assistance from the regular mill hands. Three or four logs were sawed, after which the crew and visitors were treated to refreshments.
A good many of the local business houses closed their doors at 4 o’clock for the opening and, the Chamber of Commerce, Grant County Club and several local business firms sent beautiful bouquets of flowers with messages of congratulations to the owners of the new mill.
The mill is opening with about 40 employees and for the present will operate one shift, with the possibility of a double shift some time in the near future.
50 years ago
21st Annual Junior Rodeo activities start Saturday
Ropin’ and ridin’ and doggin’ with a youthful accent will unfold with the 21st annual Eastern Oregon Junior Rodeo.
Rodeo events begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Grant County fairgrounds in John Day.
Kicking off the Western States Junior Rodeo Association approved show will be a street parade in John Day at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Reigning over the two-day event will be Queen Laurie Gray of John Day and her princesses, Anna Belle Winegar and Dixie Sherman, both of Prairie City.
Over 150 young cowboys and cowgirls from Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho will be competing for the belt buckles and trophies.
New this year will be an All Around trophy for the top performer from Grant County. The George Gibbs Memorial trophy, donated by the Gibbs family, will be offered for the first time. The late George Gibbs was one of the early organizers of the Junior Rodeo.
Following the grant entry, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, calf riding, Texas barrel racing, steer dobbing, bareback bronc riding, calf roping, pole bending, cow riding, bulldogging, team roping and steer riding events will take place.
Jackpot steer roping will be held Saturday night and Sunday morning at the fairgrounds.
A dance is being planned Saturday evening at the ’62 Hall in Canyon City.
Serving as the chairman of the Junior Rodeo is A. C. (Ace) Bond of John Day. Mrs. Pat Still of Canyon City is the secretary for the Junior Rodeo.
25 years ago
Drug investigation leads to arrest
On Friday morning, April 29, Tina Kay Couey, 34, of Prairie City was arrested on numerous drug charges, including charges of child neglect, in a raid that took place at her residence at 151 W Sixth Street in Prairie City.
The multiple counts included possession, manufacture, and delivery of controlled substance – marijuana. Also included was a charge of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Should this charge result in conviction, a mandatory five-year sentence will be imposed, according to the Prairie City Police Department.
Additional to the drug charges, Couey faces charges of felony child neglect that derive from allegations that her two children, age’s 9-years-old and 14 months old, were present during narcotic transactions.
This arrest was the result of a lengthy ongoing narcotics investigation by the Prairie City Police in cooperation with Oregon State Police narcotics officers.
According to OSP Sgt. Dick Tenderella of John Day, the arrest couldn’t have been possible without the Service-Oriented Policing program instrumented last year by the OSP.
Tenderella also credits the Prairie City Police with development the case against Couey. “With the cooperation we’re getting from Prairie City Police and from citizens across the county there will be more drug arrests in the near future,” said Tenderella.
According to an OSP undercover narcotics officer, he knew of no place in the state that had a higher per capita number of drug offenders than Grant County.
Couey’s children were taken into protective custody by police then released to Children’s Services authorities at the scene of the arrest.
“We are going to go after the drug element county-wide,” said Prairie City Police Chief Tom Hebard. “Notice is being given to dealers and users that their activities will not be tolerated. Our aim and that of the OSP is to clean up Grant County. The SOP program is and will continue to be of great assistance in this endeavor.”
Hebard went on to say, “I really appreciate the involvement and cooperation this department has received from the Oregon State Police at the local level. Agencies that work together are more productive and this was proof.”
At the time Couey was being brought into the Grant County Jail by Hebard and officer Jerry Franklin of the Prairie City Police, Dale Floyd Long, 26, of Prairie City who resides at the same address as Couey, was being released. Long had been arrested by Prairie City police on charges of fourth degree assault several weeks earlier, and while in jail he was indicted by the Grant County grand jury on the felony narcotics charges as well as first degree child neglect.
His elation at being released from jail was short-lived. The jail door had no sooner closed behind him when Prairie City police arrested and handcuffed him at the second floor landing in the courthouse, then returned him to the jail for booking on possession, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
El Holpuch, Grant County district attorney, said this arrest was out of the ordinary, and due to Long’s being released earlier than expected because of good inmate behavior.
“We had intended to arraign him before he was released,” said Holpuch. “I guess he was pretty let down when he was greeted by Chief Hebard just outside the jail door.”
According to the district attorney’s office, Couey was freed upon posting bail and is awaiting arraignment in circuit court.
A juvenile court petition was served by county juvenile authorities on May 2, regarding the two children.
10 years ago
History lesson: Revisiting Hiroshima
History students learn about WWII through daughter of survivor
A 17-year-old Japanese girl daydreams, arms folded on a windowsill, as she gazes across the bay at the city Hiroshima.
It was the morning of Aug. 6, 1945.
What Hisako Otani witnessed that morning she later passed down to her daughter, Jackie Sario of Mt. Vernon, who recently shared her mother’s World War II experience with history students at Grant Union High School.
All was quiet in Carol Kilpatrick’s History of the United States Honors class – nicknamed HUSH – on April 22, as the students listened to Sario’s account of events far away and more than 68 years ago.
Sario shaped the story by first describing what her mother was like in her early years.
“Mom was husky, strong – not just physically but personally,” Sario said.
As a teen her mom could beat adult men at a fisherman’s net game, which required a bit of muscle, she added. Two people hold opposite sides of a net and twist until one person is overcome and can’t twist any longer.
“Who wants to marry a woman like that?” Sario asked.
Her mom, from a family of nine, was taken out of school after eighth grade to tend to housework, mending and gardening at their home on Mitaka Island, now called Etajima.
Feeling used and undervalued, she ran away to the city Hiroshima when she was just 14 or 15, Sario said.
It was wartime. In the electronics company where Hisako found work, she became manager of a group of women who built detonators to attach to small kamikaze rafts. The work was part of a plan to use young children to fight invasion.
“Mom was trained in hand-to-hand combat,” Sario said. “It was a desperate country.”
Using city services Hisako’s father eventually tracked her down, forcing the teen to come home, an action “which ultimately saved her life,” Sario noted.
Sometime after returning home Hisako went to work at a military camp, six days a week.
“Monday morning she was sitting at the window, just daydreaming, looking across the bay,” Sario said.
That’s when Hisako saw a huge blue dome and a flashing metallic color in the sky.
She put on her shoes and started running down the road toward a bomb shelter.
“All the windows started exploding,” Sario noted.
The shelter was already locked up, so she stood with some officers and together they watched the mushroom cloud.
“The center was a deep red,” Sario explained. As she described the red center as bubbling, Sario held her hands up, drumming her fingertips in the air.
Hisako talked with the officers about what it could be.
Had an ammunition stockpile been bombed?
Did a natural gas storage tank explode?
They didn’t know they were witnessing the first atomic bomb bursting in war.
In the first of many attempts, Sario’s mother and grandparents crossed the waters the next day to look for family members, only to find all the docks in flames.
“The only person who told me everything, was my mom,” Sario said. The stories she heard were chilling.
Hiroshima was “unrecognizable” Sario noted.
Fumiko, Hisako’s sister, was finally found seven days after the bombing.
She had been sitting on the floor across the dining table from her baby. They had finished breakfast.
She felt a “gut reaction to grab her baby,” Sario said, but as she reached across nothing was there.
The home collapsed.
Sario explained that her aunt was found naked, her clothes blown off from the blast.”
While the mother and father were pulled from the rubble, the baby couldn’t be reached – the building was on fire. Fumiko “ripped all her fingernails out” trying to get to her crying baby.
Students in the HUSH class asked questions.
“Were they aware of the bomb being dropped in Nagasaki?” asked Kieron Callahan. Sario replied that information didn’t get out as quickly and it was well after the Western forces arrived that her mom found out about the other bombing.
Sario’s grandfather told her in 1985 that if the atomic bomb hadn’t been dropped, the Emperor wouldn’t have surrendered and he may not have had any children left – they would have died fighting in war.
Her mother, she said, never spoke to her about the event with anger.
“It’s always been with love for her family,” she said.
Sometime after the bombing, Hisako worked as a waitress. When a co-worker came up $5 short at the end of the day Hisako spoke to the manager in her behalf, asking for some leniency.
A U.S. Marine named Hugh Brown was in the room and heard her story.
“He took $5 out of his pocket and gave it to (my mother),” Sario said.
“Who wouldn’t fall in love with him?” Sario asked.
“She saw the humanity in my dad, not his citizenship,” Sario later said. “She didn’t fall in love with an American – she fell in love with a wonderful man.”
The two married, and they moved to the United States when Sario was 9 years old. Hisako became a U.S. citizen in 1976; she died in 2007.
“They did a great job helping me be what I am,” Sario noted.
One student asked, “Are you glad you came to the United States?”
“Oh yes,” was Sario’s reply. She was considered a low-class citizen in Japan at the time, because of her mixed race. She’s now an advocate for mixed-race issues and people.
As Elyse Lemaire headed for her next class, she told Sario, “I hope you come back.”
She did.
Kilpatrick said she was pleased her students heard the story and the effects the bombing had on Hisako and her family. Her students were instructed to take notes and generate more questions for Sario.
Kilpatrick said, “My kids loved having Jackie in twice to class because they were able to ask wonderful follow-up questions to clarify what it means to grow up half-Japanese and half-white in Japan and the U.S.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.