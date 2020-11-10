75 years ago
President Proclaims Nov. 11 as Armistice Day
President Truman Tuesday declared Nov. 11 as Armistice Day and urged the people to observe this day by dedicating themselves to the cause of enduring peace.
Government offices will be closed in observance of this holiday.
50 years ago
Pararescueman honored
A Prairie City resident specialist who braved enemy fire to come to the aid of an injured American pilot surrounded by hostile forces in Laos was awarded the Air Force Cross, the nation’s second highest award for gallantry, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
