Clarence Willingham of Long Creek was at the court house this week, and it seems that he has a novel idea for spending the winter months. He says he has always wanted to take time out and trap for coyotes.
His plan, if he does as he wishes, will be to go back into the hills where the coyote really live, and trap this winter. He had a dozen traps during the past six weeks and caught around two dozen of the howling brutes. He says that a $3.00 bounty is very good and is bounty enough to make money for any trapper if he will get a saddle horse and leave the car in the barn at home.
50 years ago Home from Vietnam
U.S. Marine Corporal Walter Youngren of Canyon City and formerly of Dayville is presently stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, as an office administrative chief. He returned from Vietnam on May 12, 1971, after spending 6 months there and six months previous to that in Okinawa. He has been home on leave since Monday, Oct. 18, and returned to Camp Pendleton on Saturday, Nov. 13. While here he visited his grandmother and grandfather, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Grindstaff, and his brothers Fred, Paul, Jule and Chuck Youngren, all of Dayville.
Corporal Youngren also visited his in-laws, the Red Hasher family of Canyon City.
25 years ago Long Creek, Tigers have seven for Trico All-League volleyball
Trico All-League volleyball players were released Nov. 4 as five Long Creek players and two Dayville/Monument players were selected.
Kellie Bennett, Sayward Carter and Holly Hunt, all from Long Creek, were picked to the first team from the Lady Mountaineers team that went undefeated in league play. Other first teamers included Sandy Lockett, Harper; Mindy Siddoway, Burnt River; and Billie Burley, Huntington.
Second team consisted of Tami Sasser, Dayville-Monument; Nicki Paulson, Dayville-Monument; Jennifer Anderson, Harper; Crystal Summar, Spray; Jeni Anderson, Burnt River; and Carly Keller, Huntington.
Honorable mentions were given to Amy Hunt, Long Creek; Shannon Walton, Long Creek; Marcie Kowalski, Huntington; Inez Douglas, Ukiah; Nicole Sullivan, Burnt River; Mandi Anderson, Burnt River; Celeste Miller, Spray; Kelly Corrigall, Harper; Vicki Gocheff, Huntington; Melissa Cossitt, Spray; and Jessica Carroll, Mitchell.
