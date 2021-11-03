Out of the Past: Nov. 3, 2021

75 years ago
Canyon City to elect full set of town officers
Next Tuesday, in conjunction with the general election, Canyon City will hold its bi-annual town election, at which time a full set of municipal officers will be chosen by the voters. All of the offices are for a term of two years and the candidates, nominated at a recent citizens’ meeting, are all up for reelection. The candidates whose names will be on the ballot are:
For mayor, Harold Patterson; recorder, Bernice D. Allen; treasurer, John Liveira; councilmen, five to be elected: J.M. Blank, W.B. Everett, E.P. Hicks, F.H. McRae, and R.B. Pierpont.
Unless there is a write-in vote these candidates will be without opposition for their respective offices.
50 years ago
Hall Hill test wins OK of U.S. House
The House of Representatives Monday approved a bill introduced by Congressman Al Ullman (D., OR) to set aside $250,000 for a feasibility study of a dam site on the upper John Day River.
Ullman said the funds, which must now be approved by the Senate, would be used to study the possibility of building a multiple-purpose reservoir on the John Day River near Prairie City in Grant County.
The proposed reservoir would provide flood control in both Grant and Wheeler counties, Ullman said, besides allowing the irrigation of more than 6,500 acres.
When he testified before the House Interior Committee in support of the bill last June, Ullman said, “This project will undoubtedly increase crop and livestock production, and attract people seeking recreation opportunities in the area.”
Ullman said the reservoir could also increase salmon and steelhead runs in the John Day River. He noted that a fish hatchery is included in the over-all plans for the project.
“Farmers and ranchers in the area have been unable to obtain an adequate water supply,” Ullman said, “and there are frequent water shortages because of present poor diversion methods.”
Current estimated cost of the total project is $10 million, according to the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Department of Interior.
25 years ago
District Volleyball All-Tourney team named
The District 4-1A Volleyball All-Tournament first team included Katie Madden, Prairie City; Tiffanie Baxter, Powder Valley; Marcia Lequerica, Jordan Valley; Angie Hagenah, Wallowa; Kristy Hyatt, Wallowa; and Laina Stitzel, Wallowa.
The second team players were Anna Archer, Prairie City; Kellie Bennett, Long Creek; Pam Hagenah, Wallowa; Hilary Bingham, Powder Valley; Sara Isaacs, Powder Valley; and Marcie Kowalski, Huntington.
The tournament was held Saturday at Grant Union High School in John Day.
