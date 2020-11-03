75 years ago
Elk hunting season opens Saturday
The opening day for the elk season in Oregon this year is Saturday, November 3, as listed in the official synopsis of hunting regulations published by the Oregon state game commission. Some question has arisen as a result of a typographical error on the elk tags stating the opening date is November 13.
In the area east of the Cascade Range and in the eastern Lane County the season extends until November 25. The bag limit is one bull elk having antlers except that in southeastern Oregon the bag limit is one elk of either sex.
In western Oregon only specified portions of Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Coos and Douglas counties will be open, the season extending to November 18. The bag limit in this area is one bull elk with forked horns or better.
Complete descriptions of the open areas and regulations pertaining to elk hunting are included in the hunting synopsis, copies of which are available at all license agencies as are the elk tags that are required in addition to the regular hunting licenses.
50 years ago
When citizens exercise their voting franchise, it means work for local election board members all across the country. Three county candidates ran unopposed in Tuesday’s balloting.
County Commissioner Joe W. Officer of Izee received 1,704 votes, according to unofficial tallies.
Mrs. Grace K. Williams, county district attorney, polled 1,556 votes.
Running in three of the county’s 15 precincts only, Mrs. Betty Dompier of Prairie City received 342 votes for justice of the peace in District No. 2 – Union, Austin and Strawberry Precincts.
There were 80 absentee votes cast in the county.
