PHOTO: TOPS District Recognition Day winners saluted in John Day last week included (back, from left) Sandy Audis, Lucille Frisby and Hope Gneckow; and (front, from left) Gladys Holmberg, Emma Warner, Deena Johns, Norma Kuykendall and Gloria Whale. TOPS stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
75 years ago Gunman holds up Seneca logger, gets $5
George Harris, employee of the Hines Lumber Company, was held up and robbed of a small sum of money while at supper in his home in the northeastern section of Seneca, about 5:30 last Friday evening.
The robber, described by Harris as a tall, slender, blond man weighing about 160 pounds, entered the Harris home, pointed a .32 revolver at Harris and stated: “This is a hold up, give me what money you have.”
Harris thought it was a joke and tried to laugh it off, but the robber with a threatening gesture told him he meant business, and to dig. All the money Harris had on him consisted of a $5 and a $1 bill; he gave the five to the robber who then made a hurried search of the home and backed out, threatening Harris if he followed.
Later a searching party and county officials made a search of the town and surrounding country but could find no trace of the robber who, the people of Seneca say, had not been seen in the Pastime or at other points in town. Seemingly he was a total stranger to the people of Seneca. How he got to or left Seneca is not known. Mrs. Harris was not home at the time of the hold up.
50 years ago TOPS clubs have district recognition event
Five TOPS clubs from Grant and Harney counties had their semiannual District Recognition Day Tuesday of last week at Alec Gay Hall, John Day.
The CU Lighter TOPS Club of John Day made the award ribbons, while the O-2-B-Slim TOPS Club of John Day decorated the hall, using the theme “Discover A New U” (Columbus Day).
Programs were made by the Snack Skippers from Burns, and the Prairie City Sage Hens provided entertainment. Coffee and tea were served by the Trimmin’ Wimmin TOPS Club of John Day.
25 years ago Hot Spiced Apple Cider Recipe
2 quarts apple cider
1 cup lemon juice
½ cup red cinnamon candies
Whole cloves
1 orange, peeled
Combine apple cider, lemon juice, cinnamon candies and 10 cloves in a large saucepan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes to heat cider mixture and melt cinnamon candies. Stud orange slices with cloves.
Pour hot cider into a serving bowl and float clove-studded orange slices on top. Makes a dozen 6 ounce servings. Double recipe to serve 24.
