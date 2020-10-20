OOTP

From 50 years ago: Mae Jeanett Henning inspects the classic wood stove in the kitchen of the Rhinehart building house.

 Eagle file photo

75 years ago

Reserve bull at Pendleton Angus Show owned by Ox Bow Ranch

The showing of Aberdeen-Angus cattle at the Round-up grounds in Pendleton Sunday, preceding the sale Monday sponsored by the Pacific Coast Aberdeen-Angus Association, was one of the finest yet held there, reports the East Oregonian. Grand Champion bull was Blackbird Eston of the Meadowmere Farms, Deer Park, WA, and reserve bull was Ox Bow Idolmere Pridee, owned by the Ox Bow Ranch of Prairie City.

50 years ago

Antique

Grant County Art Association member Mae Jeanett Henning inspected the Rhinehart building house in John Day, which the association is in the process of remodeling for use as an art center.

“When we first inspected the house, we all decided that the stove would be the first to stay,” Mrs. Henning said.

Rewiring is now being done by Red Hasher of Canyon City and an order of paneling for the walls is expected to be installed as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.