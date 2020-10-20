75 years ago
Reserve bull at Pendleton Angus Show owned by Ox Bow Ranch
The showing of Aberdeen-Angus cattle at the Round-up grounds in Pendleton Sunday, preceding the sale Monday sponsored by the Pacific Coast Aberdeen-Angus Association, was one of the finest yet held there, reports the East Oregonian. Grand Champion bull was Blackbird Eston of the Meadowmere Farms, Deer Park, WA, and reserve bull was Ox Bow Idolmere Pridee, owned by the Ox Bow Ranch of Prairie City.
50 years ago
Antique
Grant County Art Association member Mae Jeanett Henning inspected the Rhinehart building house in John Day, which the association is in the process of remodeling for use as an art center.
“When we first inspected the house, we all decided that the stove would be the first to stay,” Mrs. Henning said.
Rewiring is now being done by Red Hasher of Canyon City and an order of paneling for the walls is expected to be installed as well.
