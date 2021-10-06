“Cheeta,” one of the monkeys with the animal show which was with the concessions at the Grant County Fair last week, skipped out during the show here, apparently becoming tired of being a monkey-star and yearning for seclusion to a quieter life. She sought the privacy of apple trees in the back yards of homes near the fairgrounds, and several people saw her but she kept high in the branches swinging from one tree to another eluding capture. At this writing “Cheeta” still has her freedom, and the owner of the show has offered a $20 reward for her capture and return to him at Central Valley, CA. His ad appears in the classified ad section of this paper. So, if you have a monkey by the name of “Cheeta” in your orchard she’s worth $20 if you can catch her.
50 years ago
Harris Ranch hunt claims 27 does
A special antlerless deer hunt on the Harris Ranch in Izee is credited with a doe kill of 27, County Extension Agent William K. Farrell reports.
The special season, set by the Oregon Game Commission for Sept. 18-26, drew 47 hunters. When the 50 authorized permits failed to be filled by drawings, enough other interested hunters were added, Farrell said, to meet the goal of 50.
The special hunt was designed to reduce the deer population on that state-owned ranch. The property, given to Oregon State University as a ranch management facility, is managed by the Grant County Extension Office.
Farrell said the special hunt, coupled with a larger than usual fawn die-off during the winter, is expected to thin deer ranks substantially on the ranch. Deer, he said, were “clobbering” new rangeland seeding at the ranch. “It cost us $2,500 last year,” he said, also noting that the ranch’s supply of bitterbrush and other deer-browse feed was being diminished.
“This moved them out quite a bit,” he said of the hunt.
Two small bucks were casualties of the doe harvest. One was shot off ranch property on National Forest land, but the hunter was dealt with by authorities. Another hunter shot a buck but got away, Farrell said.
25 years ago
Wouldn’t it be easier to buy a carton?
Frank Bengoa (left) and Paul Roen try to milk an uncooperative cow during the milking contest at the John Day Valley Roundup held Saturday and Sunday at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The cow milking contest was one of the lighter moments as participants vied for prizes in horse roping, team horse roping, ranch bronc riding and team roping.
