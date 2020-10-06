75 years ago
Lost hunter finds way to Ritter
According to the Tuesday’s East (Pendleton) Oregonian, John Farrington, 60, manager of the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co., of The Dalles who was lost in the Blue Mountains since Sunday afternoon, found his way to safety late Tuesday morning, emerging from the hills at Ritter.
50 years ago
Emert, Wheelers tapped by S&WCD’s
Grant County’s two soil and water conservation districts have named two conservation rancher of the year candidates whose files are now being studied in area competition involving seven Eastern Oregon counties.
The nominees are Delbert (Slim) Emert of Ione and Izee, candidate of the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Everett and Nadine Wheeler of Kimberly, the Monument Soil and Water Conservation District nominees.
Last year Seneca rancher Bob Lemcke was the first Eastern Oregonian to be awarded the honor.
