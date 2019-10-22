75 years ago
Grant grid team gets 18-12 win Enterprise
The Grant High Prospectors defeated the Enterprise Savages on the fairground field, Friday, Oct. 13, by the score of 18 to 12. This was the most thrilling game of the season and it had all fans nervously pacing the sidelines from the opening kickoff until the final gun.
In the first quarter of the ball game, Fisher of Enterprise broke fast around his right end and scampered 40 yards to a touchdown. The fans had no sooner witnessed this great running feat when McKinnis of Grant broke away on a off tackle slant to gallop 38 yards to a touchdown. On the first play after the kickoff to the prospectors, McKinnis on a quarterback sneak made 39 yards and then shortly after this he went over for the second Grant touchdown. The half ended 12 to 12.
Early in the third quarter Eddy, of the Prospectors, intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown. That ended the scoring for the day.
In statistics, Grant had the edge gaining 229 yards to Enterprise’s 172 and making seven first downs to the Savages six.
Grant meets Enterprise in a return game at Enterprise today.
50 years ago
Lost hunter walks out as serious search starts
The Grant County Sheriff’s Posse had a heavy week of lost-hunter reports, but only one was potentially serious, and this man walked out himself, Sheriff Tom Negus reports.
The recovered hunter was a 33-year-old Lebanon schoolteacher who was hunting with another teacher, Larry Giles also of Lebanon, Sunday in the Duncan Creek area above Murderers Creek.
Giles came out to report Larry Morgan missing about 4 a.m. Monday. Giles told authorities Morgan had been missing since Sunday evening.
Posse members assembled on Aldrich Mountain with four-wheel-drive vehicles later Monday, and later aerial surveillance by pilot Terry Lyons and bloodhounds from Portland were called in to help. The U.S. Forest Service and East Central Oregon Forestry District also loaned equipment, Negus reported.
Morgan was found some 48 hours after he got lost – about 10:30 p.m. Monday when John Day auto dealer George Trahern and radio announcer Bill Crapeau were driving food and hot drinks to posse member on Aldrich Mountain Road.
The two men discovered Morgan walking along the road, Negus said. Morgan was in snow for about 24 hours but had kept moving, Negus added.
Posse members had planned to move in with horses early Tuesday to continue the search. It was too late to stop the bloodhounds from being sent here, Negus added.
Negus said several lost-hunter reports were made in the Beech Creek area in the past week. All lost hunters walked out unassisted, however, he added.
25 years ago
New surgeon welcomed
A longtime practicing surgeon at the Albany General Hospital has established a new practice in John Day and at the Blue Mountain Hospital.
And while Dr. Phillip Gerstner may be a new and welcomed face in the local medical community, he is hardly new to Grant County.
He has owned a ranch in Fox since 1986. Prior to that, he owned a ranch between Bridgeport and Hereford, and regularly traveled through John Day and Grant County.
Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Gerstner received his undergraduate degree in 1956 from the University of Utah. After graduation, he went into the Navy and later, Northwestern Dental School. While there, he decided against pursuing a career in dentistry and returned to the University of Utah where he received his medical degree in 1965.
Gerstner completed his internship at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City and his four-year surgical residency at the prestigious Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Minnesota in 1970.
While there, Gerstner attained the position of chief resident during his last year.
While completing his residency there, a former graduate who was working at the Albany General Hospital returned to the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine to look for a surgeon.
Gerstner said he liked the position and the location in western Oregon in the offer. It was a position and practice he maintained for 24 years before deciding to come to the Blue Mountain Hospital and John Day.
Gerstner’s new office is located in the second floor of the JO Plaza, next to the state police office.
Specializing in general surgery, chest and vascular surgery, he is in his office Tuesday through Thursday, and available for surgery whenever needed.
Gerstner’s new medical practice fills the void left with the recent closure of Dr. Clair Spaulding’s office.
Gerstner is a board certified general surgeon who has virtually held every position in Linn County, including director of the Linn County Medical Association.
Gerstner has also been recognizing extensively over the years by both his colleagues and the staff and administration of the Albany General Hospital.
Most recently, he received the Distinguished Service Award in 1993 and was named Employee of the Year in May of 1988.
10 years ago
A mission to serve takes couple to Kenya
Before Jamie and Louise Kienzle of John Day left on a Volunteers in Mission trip for the United Methodist Church, their group of 12 was prepped on what to expect.
Nothing could prepare them for the devastating conditions during the June 25-July 14 journey to Kenya.
The great numbers of people were amazing. As they arrived in Nairobi and then traveled 5-6 hours north they saw many people milling about, most on foot, Louise said.
Some had carts pulled by donkeys or oxen, selling wood or produce. Others were at the many open air markets they passed.
Jamie, a retired soil scientist, noticed that the homes away from the city, many of them just shacks, had dirt floors, with no electricity, bathrooms or running water.
“They had none of the things we’re used to,” he said.
Louise, who teaches music at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City, was taken aback by the dilapidated conditions of the schools they visited and the lack of basic needs.
“Being there is difference than talking about it,” she said. “I know that we have people in need here (in the U.S.), but it’s on such a different level there.”
The group’s first stop was in Maua, a tropical area with a population of around 100,000.
There they have began a long list of planned service projects.
They visited patients at the Maua Methodist Hospital and rolled up their sleeves for construction work and painting there.
While in Maua they also spend four days helping build a two-bedroom home for a family of five: an HIV-positive mother with four children.
The family had been living in a tiny 5- by 10-foot shack with only one bed and were on a waiting list for a home for several years.
The father had died of AIDS, and by custom their property was given back to the father’s parents.
A picture shows the mother’s broad smile as she holds up keys to her new home. Although small by American standards, it is much roomier than the shack they had lived in.
Louise painted the name of their mission group and the date above their door.
Later the missionaries were introduced to the ZOE Ministry program, which gives young AIDS orphans mentoring and helps them learn skills to support themselves and family members.
The group sponsored a bush clinic at Gitura in a church where donations the missionaries brought paid for medical staff and medicine.
“Almost everyone has malaria,” Louise said, and medicine was distributed at the clinic to treat the symptoms – she noted that nets are the best prevention for the disease, but not many people have them. Others at the clinic were diagnosed with HIV and malnutrition.
Infections from parasitic worms was another common problem, stemming from untreated water.
The group administered 2,000 of chewable deworming tablets to schoolchildren.
Without these tablets that cost just 50 cents apiece, the children could die of malnutrition, Louise noted.
In all, the group visited eight schools, where they were greeted with songs and smiles, and distributed school supplies and clothing.
Louise quickly discovered that glue sticks were an impractical gift.
What the students really need, she found, are benches and tables, pencils, pens and paper, and - the main request from teachers - books.
Many of the schools also have no electricity and no running water - water is scarce in many parts of the land. The group paid for water pipes at one school that had a small river nearby.
Some students, too poor to go to school, stay home and help support the family, Louise said.
While the missionaries were eating lunch one day they saw two small children, about 4 and 5 years old, gathering twigs, likely to sell or trade for food.
Although the missionaries weren't generally allowed to personally give items or money to children, an exception was made in this case.
A Kenyan went with them to deliver a share of their lunch which consisted of Samosa (little meat- and vegetable-filled pastries), bananas and pop.
During their evening Bible study, the missionaries talked about their day and about how great the needs were, yet how hopeful the people are.
"Even though they have nothing, they still have a smile," Louise said.
"They're happy and joyful," Jamie added.
Some kids in the U.S. would be sad without their cell phone or iPod, he noted, but to the Kenyan students they met just a plain pencil was a valuable possession.
The Kienzles paid for their trip over, but the many projects they helped with were paid for with donations they received locally.
"We couldn't have done this without the support of a lot of people," she said.
They can adopt one of the schools they visited and communicate with them and offer continued help, and they hope to return.
As they served, many times they would hear the Kenyans say, "You're an answer to our prayers."
"That's pretty uplifting," Louise said.
Coins for Kenya jars are in some Humbolt classrooms, including the music room. The money donated by students and others will go directly to one of the poorest schools the Kienzles visited. The funds will be sent with two Maua hospital nurses when they visit Oregon in mid-November and again next summer when the Kienzles plan their return trip.
