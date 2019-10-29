75 years ago
Large attendance at teachers’ conference
The 1944 Eastern Oregon Regional Conference of the Oregon State Teachers’ association, held at La Grande October 19 and 20, was most successful and was enjoyed by some 900 teachers from seven counties, namely: Grant, Umatilla, Malheur, Morrow, Wallowa, Union and Baker. The theme of the conference was “Teachers for Our Times.” A great deal of time and discussion was devoted to post-war education.
Miss Lois Payne, Mrs. Sylvia Benson, both teachers of Grant Union High School, and Mrs. Estella Boyer, county school superintendent, enjoyed their return trip from the La Grande conference by way of the Eastern Oregon Airline, which is owned and operated at La Grande by Keith Province and Merlin Johnson. Merlin was the pilot on this trip and the time from La Grande to John Day was 45 minutes. All three passengers reported they much preferred travel by air. It was a thrill to view the north and south forks of the John Day River, Olive Lake, the broad expanse of timber and the numerous valley and towns, they stated.
50 years ago
Deardorff Ranch Fete draws 250 friends, kin
“We’ve been married 43 years and this has been our happiest day,” said Mae Deardorff as tributes to the couple drew to a close here Sunday.
Almost 250 friends, neighbors, relatives and admirers gathered at the Prairie City High School gymnasium to salute Mae and her husband, Byars Deardorff, on the occasion of their ranch becoming an Oregon Century Ranch.
Byars Deardorff has lived on the ranch his father bought in 1869 for all of his 78 years. The program master of ceremonies, Wayne Leathers of Monument, introduced the honorees and special guests, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Oliver and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Williams, longtime Grant County residents.
Also introduced were George Benson, president of the Grant County Chamber of Commerce; William K. Farrell, county extension agent and representative of Grant County Stockgrowers; and Gordon Glass, Planning Commission.
Main speaker for the day was John Scharff of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge, Burns, who related the history of the Deardorff ranch during its first 100 years.
Mrs. Eula Morris and Mrs. Betty Stanbro of the Prairie City Women’s Club were in charge of the many details involved in the celebration. Ladies of the Grant County National Farmer’s Organization served the luncheon following the program.
Gifford McIntosh and Norma Raymond of Prairie City provided the old-time music for the occasion. Flowers were provided by the Women’s Club, Grant County Chamber of Commerce and the Prairie City Branch of the First National Bank of Oregon.
10 years ago
Watchful eyes on high school students
Grant Union gets security camera system
Grant Union High School officials now have 16 extra eyes on the students at their campus.
Staff members recently installed 16 cameras, 14 in the school and two looking out on the parking lot, with monitors in the school offices.
“It will give us a tool to create a positive school environment,” said Principal Mark Witty.
He hopes the cameras will deter student misbehavior such as harassment, physical confrontations, vandalism and anything against school policies so that students can focus on the primary goal of getting a good education.
With 30 days of footage being recorded, the cameras could also help with investigations, he said.
“This is something that we’ve been looking into,” said Vice Principal Curt Shelley. “We just had to find a cost effective way to do it.”
A grant from Grant County Safe Communities Coalition and money raised over the summer when the school hosted a U.S. Forest Service camp paid for the cameras.
Student Body President Jake Reynolds likes the idea of a security camera system at the school.
“It’s here to make sure we feel safe,” he said. “Not everyone’s going to like it — they’ll feel watched — but it is for their benefit.”
“I think it’s good,” said senior Kelsi Reyes. “I have friends who’ve had things stolen from their locker. I also think it’s good because in the hallways sometimes teachers don’t notice when someone’s being harassed.”
Other students said they and their peers don’t mind having the cameras there.
“They’re just there,” one said.
“Most students have nothing to worry about because they’re following the policies of the school,” Witty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.