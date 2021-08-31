75 years ago
Monument girl selected is Fair Princess
The Grant County Fair Queen Committee announced this week that Queen Betty’s court was completed this week in the selection of Miss Margaret Owings from the Monument community as an attendant to serve with the other three princesses who have have been previously named. Miss Owings, who is is 18 years of age, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Owings and graduated from Monument High School last spring.
50 years ago
Dayville Crew snuffs fire on MacKay Ranch
State Fire Officer Paul Grindstaff was called out Aug. 17 when a passing motorist reported a fire at 10:45 p.m.
Paul Youngren, Mr. Grindstaff and the motorist left for the fire, which was 2 miles east of Dayville near Schoolhouse Gulch on property owned by George MacKay.
It was a Class A fire burning in dry grass and fallen cottonwood logs.
The man-caused fire was brought under control with water from the tank of the state fire truck and hand tools.
Several other motorists stopped and assisted. Mr. Grindstaff thanks the ranchers and the motorists for their assistance.
25 years ago
Numbers may be few, but Dayville-Monument team won’t back down
Question marks abound on this year’s Dayville-Monument football squad, but the team isn’t worried heading into the season.
After losing eight seniors to graduation last year, the Tigers field eight players going into their first game. The returners include juniors Stoney Gienger, William Cooper and Ben Pritchard and sophomore Grant Smith. Four freshmen also turned out and include Allan Burmeister, Samuel Dinter, Mike Wiscavage and Travis Hubbird.
“We’re working hard, and our saying is from the Tom Petty song, ‘We won’t back down and we’ll stand our ground,’” said new head coach Harold Maier. “We’ll have our challenges, but we’ll never give up and won’t back down.”
