75 years ago
Lumber Union’s Picnic on Labor Day big success
The Annual Labor Day Picnic, sponsored by the Locals 2589, Seneca, and 2509, Hines, held at Idlewild Park was acclaimed a huge success by all present.
The park was filled to capacity and the judges were busy handling the contestants in the different events.
The generosity of the merchants of John Day and vicinity and the Burns merchants in donating valuable merchandise as prizes for the contests, made them really worth winning. A dance was held at Seneca after the picnic to top off the day’s events.
50 years ago
MV Bears beat Dayville, 22-6
Back in Tri-County League football after a lapse of two seasons, the Dayville Devils dropped a 22-6 encounter to the Mt. Vernon Bears Friday afternoon on Cawrse Memorial Field.
Mt. Vernon had some returning strength from last year’s squad, but little reserve strength. Dayville had a bigger bench, but had to contend with inexperience.
The Bears drew first blood in the first period when George Swan scampered for a TD from 15 yards out. Walt Osborne snared a pass for the PAT to make it an 8-0 game.
In the second period Brad Rosenberg scored, also from the 15, for Mt. Vernon’s second touchdown.
Behind 14-0, Dayville fans went wild when Russell Bond shook loose for a 58 yard touchdown run later in the second period. Dayville’s PAT try failed, and the score was 14-6.
A long gain by Rosenberg put the Bears in scoring position before the half-time gun, and Osborne caught an aerial and sprinted across the end zone for the Bears’ third TD. Freshman Jerry Mills scored the PAT on a run to make it a 22-6 game at the half.
Neither team was able to score in the second half.
The game, the first for either eight-man team, was scouted by a Wheeler County foe, Mitchell.
Dan Reece is coaching the Mt. Vernon Bears this season, while Ben Breon is at the helm of the Devils.
25 years ago
Firefighters leaving as last major blaze contained in Malheur National Forest
After a month of battling blazes throughout the county, forest firefighters are stepping down efforts after the last major fire has been contained in the Malheur National Forest.
The Bull Complex Fire, containing the Tower, Bull and Summit fires, is dying due to lower temperatures and higher humidity.
On the Summit Fire, 14 miles north of Prairie City, firefighters from the Army, Marines and Oregon National Guard returned home on Monday and Tuesday after an appreciation ceremony held Sunday night.
The Summit Fire base camp, located north of Austin and consisting of a Type 1 team of firefighters from all around the country, is moving its camp to Desolation Meadows and will downgrade to a Type 2 team of area firefighters to mop up the Summit and Bull fires. The mop up crew will rehabilitate the fire lines and patrol and monitor the fire areas with 15 20-person crews.
The Summit Fire was totally contained Sept. 5 after charring 37,842 acres. More than 40 miles of line were dug by hand or bulldozer. Cost totaled $8.9 million.
As for the Tower and Bull fires, which burned 50,650 and 9,533 acres respectively on the Malheur and Umatilla national forests, demobilization is also underway.
Road and public access in and around the three fire areas is still closed to public entry.
