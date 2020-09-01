75 years ago
Strawberry Lake gets load of trout fry
A truck load of trout fry was brought in for liberation in Strawberry Lake, Tuesday. Coy De Losier, driver of the Game Commission truck, has been with the commission for several years. Prior to that time he operated a garage in Portland at 12th and Alder streets and many folks here knew him at that business.
50 years ago
Lightning, rain belt Northside; power fails
Heavy electrical storms late Sunday afternoon caused a variety of forest fires in this area and also resulted in a power outage for 300 patrons of Columbia Power Cooperative Association, extending from Battle Mountain to Kimberly.
The electrical storms caused six Class A fires in the area, most of them in the Rudio Mountain area, according to the local State Forestry Department office.
One fire hit in a wheat field at the John David ranch, the former Charlie Roach place.
A lightning bolt striking a transmission line caused the initial power trouble. Then the interrupter, which is supposed to restore power, failed.
Although the Monument area received only a trace of rain during the heavy electrical disturbances, Ritter reported receiving .21 of rain and Ukiah also was pelted with rainfall.
25 years ago
Chamber of Commerce gets a new look
The Grant County Chamber of Commerce is receiving a new look thanks to donations and plenty of volunteer effort. In addition to the new sign, the exterior of the building is being repainted, the front porch renovated and a new sidewalk and steps have been installed on the west side of the building.
