Queen Darlene Biddle of the Heppner Rodeo and her attendants Betty Lovegren, Jean Hanna and Betty Smithers accompanied by Mrs. Smithers arrived in John Day Thursday with their horses and were introduced at the opening of the Grant County fair.
Queen Darlene and her court made beautiful and spectacular rides each day of the Heppner Rodeo last week and are proving a splendid addition to John Day’s show.
Lee Beckner, president of the Heppner Rodeo and Mrs. Beckner will arrive in time for Friday’s parade. Grant County welcomes all from our neighboring county.
50 years ago
Prairie takes Savage runners
The visiting Prairie City Panther harriers outran the Monument Savages by a 24 to 32 score here Friday. Long Creek and Ukiah were scheduled to run in the cross-country meet also but did not compete.
Prairie City’s Ivan Andrew was first across the finish line in 16:31. Monument’s first man, Ricky Brown, came in almost a minute later.
The meet was the first time the two schools had faced each other this season. It was Monument’s first meet and Prairie City’s second.
Monument coach Bob Porter said he was pleased with his team’s showing on the brand-new course.
25 years ago
Sheep Barn receives a new coat
The Grant County 4-H group “The Aspiring Artists” gave the Grant County Fairgrounds sheep barn a new look in August with paintings of sheep and rolling hills. The paint was donated.
Members of the group include Sarah Brown, Ashley Krausse, Jamie Brown, Logan Becker, Carrie Brown and Caroline Burton. The group’s leader is Joan Hopper.
