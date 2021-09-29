75 years ago
Has anyone seen a stray monkey?
LOST – one monkey.
“Cheeta,” one of the monkeys with the animal show which was with the concessions at the Grant County Fair last week, skipped out during the show here, apparently becoming tired of being a monkey-star and yearning for seclusion to a quieter life. She sought the privacy of apple trees in the back yards of homes near the fairgrounds, and several people saw her but she kept high in the branches swinging from one tree to another eluding capture. At this writing “Cheeta” still has her freedom, and the owner of the show has offered a $20 reward for her capture and return to him at Central Valley, CA. His ad appears in the classified ad section of this paper. So, if you have a monkey by the name of “Cheeta” in your orchard she’s worth $20 if you can catch her.
50 years ago
Local man bags big Canadian moose
Ed White of John Day returned home Sunday from a two-week vacation with a trophy Canadian moose to his credit following two days of a scheduled five-day hunt at Whitecourt, Alta., Canada.
White and his wife, Christine, began their vacation at Yellowstone National Park and traveled north into Canada on a long-anticipated trip that had to be canceled last year.
At Whitecourt, White engaged the services of Andy Carty, a 50-year-old professional guide who has hunted in the area for 32 years.
Early on their second day out White downed an estimated 1,500-pound bull on his third shot. The antlers on the animal scored 191 points in the Boone and Crocket scoring system, six points above the requirement for Canadian moose.
White notes that Wyoming moose have a requirement of 150 points for a trophy head, and Alaskan moose 200. The antlers, which he hung on the front of his pickup-camper during the trip home, had 11 points on one side and a dozen on the other.
“He didn’t come down to earth for three days,” Mrs. White said of her husband. Asked if he sought a rebate of his $200 guide’s fee since he shot his moose in less than the five planned days of hunting, White replied, “I’d have paid him $1,000 more, I was so happy.”
White shot the moose near a road, some 10 miles from Whitecourt. Oil lines honeycomb the dense brush area, he said. Vegetation consists of broadleaf poplars, birches, willows and a few spruce, and the area is very swampy, he said.
White and Carty retrieved the animal by going into town for a snowmobile and an old auto hood. The two men skinned and cut the meat into quarters and hauled the quarters separately to White’s pickup, some 200 yards away.
“The hide was so heavy you couldn’t lift it,” White said.
The moose weighed at least 1,500 pounds, he said. The meat totaled 717 pounds.
White’s feat will be entered in a Whitecourt area trophy contest this year. His moose is bigger than that of last year’s winner, he adds, and he stands a good chance to win the trophy this year.
Canada moose season begins about Labor Day and extends until sometime in December.
White downed the animal with a 30-06 rifle shot from about 150 yards. He uses hand-loaded shells. The bullet penetrated the moose’s ribs, lungs, ribs on the other side and stopped in a bulge of flesh on the other side, he said. He reclaimed the shot as the two men dressed the moose.
Whitecourt is about 600 miles north of the border, some 150 miles northwest of Edmonton.
