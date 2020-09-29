75 years ago
Grant Only County in State to make August War Bond Quota
Word has been received from the Portland office of the Oregon War Finance committee that Grant County was the only county in the state that made its quota of E, F, and G series war bond sales during the month of August, having sold $34,050.00 or 108.4% of its quota which was $31,400.00.
The quota for the month of September is the same as in August — $31,400.00, states the county war finance chairman, Mrs. Bertha Dixon.
Jackson county was second highest in the state, for August sales, making 96.8% of its quota. The state as a whole made only 76% of its quota.
50 years ago
Now Arriving
A load of logs gets double treatment at the new Heppner Lumber Company cold deck in Long Creek. The mill opened on September 21. Owner Bruce Malcolm of Heppner said that the operation is gradually smoothing out, with three days of work done the first week. The plant employs 14 people, with most already living in the Long Creek area. Malcolm adds that the stud mill is turning out more chips than usual. They are shipped to paper manufacturers for pulp.
