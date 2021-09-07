75 years ago
Grant Union High has tough football schedule this fall
Grant Union High School faces its toughest football schedule in the history of the school this fall. Coach Tommy Johnson begins his fifth year as mentor and on the opening day of practice will be greeted by 10 lettermen and possibly 11 if Marvin Merrill, star fullback, does not transfer to Burns.
Lettermen expected to report are: Captains Glen Gray and Bill Hyde, tackles; Tommy Mitchell ad Delbert Willey, ends; Harry Spain and Pat Mulcare, guards; Bud Lohf, center; Darrell Van Leuvan, Dick Welch, Herman Hendricks, backs.
The schedule includes Halfway, Madras, Richland, Prineville, Condon, Burns and Prairie City.
25 years ago
Lady Pros ready to take another step forward in third GOL season
Each season has been an improvement since the Lady Prospectors volleyball team moved into the 3A Great Oregon League in 1994, and this year looks to be more of the same.
In 1994, Grant Union was 2-10 in league play before moving up to 5-7 last year. This season looks even brighter as the Pros lose only one senior from last year and have seven varsity players returning.
“We should do fairly well,” said Prospectors coach Karen Johnston. “Everyone has a year more experience and we have three seniors — Alys, Tonia and Regina — who have the last two years playing experience together.”
The teams to look for in the GOL this year include Burns, a team that placed second in state last year, Baker and Ontario.
Assistant Coaches are Eva Saul and Patty Retherford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.