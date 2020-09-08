75 years ago
John Day grade school has enrollment of 143
The first day of school enrollment at the John Day grade school was one hundred and forty-three. This is somewhat lower than the total enrollment reached last year, according to the report of Cecil Jackson, principal.
50 years ago
Kid’s Day parade
Last Friday during the 61st Grant County Fair, the Kid’s Day Parade started at 1:00 p.m. following its customary line of march. Young Eric Beaver, son of Frank and Millie Beaver of John Day, took first place in the boys decorated vehicles division, and Bruce and Bernie Hurlburt, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Hurlburt of John Day, won first place in the costumed individuals (2 to 5 in number) division.
