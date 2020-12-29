Wellness is being delivered in Grant County.
Over 400 local students will be receiving kits in the coming weeks including yoga mats and exercise cards from John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and several other community organizations, according to Community Counseling Solutions Substance Abuse Coordinator Lisa Weigum.
Weigum said, typically, CCS hosts the Grant County Teen Health Fair every spring, but due to COVID-19 the organization could not host a traditional teen fair. In lieu of holding the event, CCS and various community organizations sent out the health and wellness kits.
Weigum said the teen fair, which is an all-day event, covers various health-related topics, including substance use disorders, mental health, healthy relationships, oral health and the importance of sleep, nutrition and exercise.
She said CCS and the other partners will keep the youth mentally, physically and emotionally healthy and connected to the community.
“We want our kids to know their community cares about them,” Weigum said.
Other organizations that participated from the Grant County Community Health Improvement Coalition include Oregon State University, Open Campus; Families First; Advantage Dental; Department of Human Services; Grant County 4-H; Grant County Health Department; Blue Mountain Hospital; Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization; and Heart of Grant County.
