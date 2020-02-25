John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is recruiting community volunteers to become members of the Painted Hills Pals. The park is seeking summer volunteers who want to help keep Painted Hills beautiful by providing visitor assistance, spending time outside or hiking trails.
A recruitment event will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 11 at Howard Hall, 1051 NW Madras Highway, Prineville.
Painted Hills is one of three units of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. It is located north of Mitchell. As one of the seven wonders of Oregon, Painted Hills has experienced a dramatic increase in visitation over the past five years. At the same time, the park has seen more trail erosion, litter and unauthorized unmanned aircraft.
“The incredible red and tan hues of the Painted Hills need protection, and you can help,” said Superintendent Patrick Gamman. “As a volunteer, preserve one of Oregon’s treasures and meet people from all over the country and world.”
For more information, call 541-987-2333 or email joda_volunteer@nps.gov.
