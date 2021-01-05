Support continues to grow for Painted Sky Center for the Arts as classes fill up and plans for expansion develop.
Kim Randleas, the director of the Grant County arts center, said it opened in September 2019 when they rented a building in Canyon City. They had a slow running start, she said, but by March all of their classes were full. She said their income was able to cover the staff and building within a few months, thanks to the support.
“Overall, we’ve had huge support from the community, and if the community is divided about anything, they at least come together around the art center,” Randleas said. “I’m telling you, people want to support us.”
Randleas said one way the community supports the center is by purchasing memberships. She said some people still purchase a membership even if they’ve never taken a class because they want to be supportive.
Alicia Griffin, who is directing the center’s production of “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” in January, said they offer the community a chance to sponsor or provide scholarships to students to help pay for the classes or after school programs.
“We have people from all around the state that might have lived here before, and they see we’re opening,” Randleas said. “They send money for a membership or scholarship funds. It feels really good to be so supported.”
The support helped the center expand on the various workshops and opportunities they provide. They now have eight departments: music, performing arts, youth, visual arts, literary arts, ceramics, leather and movement.
In March, the center closed down as the pandemic-induced lockdowns started in Oregon, but donations continued and the center was able to hire its first employee.
“We are still very solid, and it helped us be frugal with things, and we figured out our operations while we were closed,” Randleas said. “We were able to hire our first employee, Mariah Harper, which was a huge step for us, and now we have office hours and people can come in and register for classes.”
When the center reopened, their classes filled up again, and their leather department opened for the first time.
Along with various workshops for people of various ages, the center also has 10 students who attend the arts after school program and 10 additional kids who attend the Friday art club, according to Randleas. She said the after school program is for kindergartners through sixth-graders, but the center is looking to expand in 2021 to offer toddler classes and a similar after school programs for high school kids.
In 2019, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative applied for a planning and technical assistance grant for John Day through the Touchstone Energy Cooperative, according to the Dec. 8 city council agenda. The award provided technical assistance to the city for a project of their choosing, and they elected to assist the Painted Sky Center for the Arts to develop a strategy for a new John Day location.
Randleas worked with Zachary Manneheimer, a principal community placemaker for Atlas Community Studios, thanks to the Touchstone Energy Grant and began planning for the future of the center.
“Hopefully, with Zack’s help, it will take us to the next level, which is purchasing our own building,” Randleas said. “That’s the direction we’re going.”
Griffin said, as they met with Manneheimer and shared their needs, they realized the massive amount of space they would need to cover every department.
“The reality of having one location for everything is maybe pushing it, but we don’t know” Griffin said. “It seems like it might be better suited to have multiple locations.”
Randleas said one goal for the center is to bring the creative community together, whether it be through teaching, group gathering or helping the economy grow.
Harper said they aim to create a feeling of home in Grant County at the center.
“I want kids of the future to be able to go, ‘That’s my home,’ whether or not they’re interested in hunting or fishing,” Harper said. “...This is a very comfortable, homey environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.