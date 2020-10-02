The office at Painted Sky Center for the Arts is now open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays at 118 Washington St. in Canyon City.

October classes include beginning and intermediate oil painting; life drawing or painting sessions; knit and purl; Friday Art Club; Young Writers Club; and music lessons.

Sculpting, leatherworking, pottery and additional music lessons will be coming soon.

