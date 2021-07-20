Painted Sky Center for the Arts received over $47,000 in grant funding to expand its summer learning programs to youth from low-income and underprivileged homes in the area.
Kim Randleas, the Grant County arts center director, said the grant from the Oregon Community Foundation would allow the nonprofit to add more programs and activities for kids in the area.
“People are always looking for activities for their kids during the summer, especially with the pool being closed,” she said.
According to OCF, a critical opportunity opens during the summer when organizations like Painted Sky can provide continuity in education, connection and necessary support for children, youth and families.
The purpose of the grant funding is to ensure that youth and families have opportunities to help address the educational, social, emotional and other impacts of the pandemic.
Randleas said Painted Sky has 12 events planned this summer. Some are one-night events, and some are week-long camps. She said the week-long camps are already full.
Randleas said they are serving people 3 years old up to 18.
On Saturday, Painted Sky kicked off its Family Movie Night series with its first movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”
Concessions begin at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk in the Canyon City Park.
Painted Sky’s schedule for the rest of the summer is as follows:
Friday, Jul 23: “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Saturday, July 31: “Bill and Ted Face the Music”
Friday, Aug. 6: “The War with Grandpa”
Friday, Aug. 20: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
For more information, call 541-575-1335 or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com
