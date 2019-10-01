The Painted Sky Center for the Arts is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Fred W. Fields Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation to purchase art supplies, make building improvements and create a safe place for learning.
Painted Sky Center for the Arts’ mission is to advance arts education and entertainment, enhancing the quality of life and promoting cultural development in the community. Through its programs, the arts center will be a dynamic organization that empowers and transforms individuals through creative education and experience.
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon — more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.
Impactful giving — time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians — creates measurable change.
The foundation makes grants through an application process that involves local citizens in the review and evaluation of requests for funds. Application materials are available through the foundation’s Portland office. Individuals or businesses interested in establishing a fund may contact the Bend office at 15 SW Colorado Ave., Suite 250, Bend OR 97702, 541-382-1170, or visit oregoncf.org.
