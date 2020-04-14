Painted Sky Center for the Arts is aligning with Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order and suspending all in-person programming and meetings until the order has been lifted.
This will affect all April classes, workshops and Painted Sky Book Club meetings. It may also impact the May watercolor workshop, which may be rescheduled.
For now, Painted Sky Summer Day Camps (June, July and August) are still scheduled to go ahead. Register if interested. If cancellation occurs at a future date, payments will be refunded.
Virtual classes, including the Virtual Story Telling Group, and the Young Writers Club will continue as scheduled.
The Virtual Story Telling Group will “meet” using the Zoom app every Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. There will be a bit of orientation to the art of storytelling, and a very short and easy homework assignment. To register, email kind.coach.kati@gmail.com.
People with ideas for virtual classes they could host can email ideas to paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
