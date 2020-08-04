Painted Sky Center for the Arts will hold day camp session three from Aug. 10-21.
The camp is open to students ages 6-12. The cost is $200 and $125 for each additional child added. Membership discount rates apply. Payment must be received prior to the start date.
Drop off is from 8-8:30 a.m. and pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at the purple door of the art center (downstairs, back entrance).
For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com
