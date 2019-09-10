Painted Sky Center for the Arts is offering Arts After School for kindergarten through fourth-grade students starting Sept. 16.
Activities are offered from school until 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Fridays at 118 S. Washington St., Canyon City.
The program costs $175 per month, and only 15 spots are available.
For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
