Children 7-12 can return for another round of educational excitement during spring break at this year’s Passport to Fun.
The event, held Monday-Friday, March 25-29, allows kids to visit five spots for fun learning activities.
There will also be a sixth place to visit, Mabel’s Restaurant and the Canyon City Community Hall and park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28. This event will include arts and crafts, fossil activities, magnetic building blocks, STEM activities and more.
A “passport,” available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, is required for all the activities. Passports are $5 each for the first two, or $12 per family. Children who are 5 and under are admitted for free, and no passport is necessary.
It’s the second year Peggy Murphy, curator of the Grant County Historical Museum in Canyon City, has spearheaded the event.
The five sites children can visit this year are John Day Fossil Beds National Monument between Dayville and Kimberly, Kam Wah Chung & Co. Museum in John Day, DeWitt Museum in Prairie City, Grant County Historical Museum in Canyon City and the Chamber of Commerce in John Day.
One museum will be offering little pouches of “gold,” and children who complete their passport, visiting the six sites, will receive prizes and will be entered to win bigger prizes in random drawings.
All the details will be available in a packet with the passport.
Families purchasing a passport will have day care available for the activities on Thursday, March 28, if they sign a waiver and permission slip at registration. Murphy stressed the importance this year of parents signing their children in and out, and leaving contact information. Day care registration begins at 9:30 a.m. March 28.
Several volunteers and community partners are helping make the event possible. Other event organizers include Bobbee Hueckman, Linda Gingrich and Katee Withee.
“We want to give kids enjoyable educational activities during spring break,” Murphy said.
For more information, call the Grant County Historical Museum at 541-575-0362 and leave a message.
