Haley Pfefferkorn of Prairie City has been awarded a $500 scholarship from Bank of Eastern Oregon. The bank awards this annual scholarship to high school seniors from Eastern Oregon who plan to enroll in agriculture or business while in college.
While attending Prairie City High School, Pfefferkorn participated in FFA, volleyball, basketball, track and student government and won numerous athletic awards.
Pfefferkorn will attend Montana State University to study agricultural education. Bank of Eastern Oregon awarded scholarships to 14 Eastern Oregon high school graduates this year, for a total of $7,000.
