Pianist Hunter Noack will perform concerts at the Cant Ranch at the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument at 6 p.m. June 26 and June 27.
A portion of the tickets are free for Grant County residents. The concert will be outdoors and following CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
Tickets are available at inalandscape.org. Click on "Schedule & Tickets." Click on "Live Events." Scroll and click the preferred date. Click the green ticket button. Select the ticket that is for "Grant County Residents."
Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series where America's most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. A 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer is brought to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape.
To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones. Attendees are not confined to seats and can explore the landscape, wander through secret glens, lie in sunny meadows and roam old growth forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.